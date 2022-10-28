Advanced search
    CCA   CA19239C1068

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
67.75 CAD    0.00%
04:03aCogeco Communications : T4-2022 Investor Fact Sheet
PU
10/27Cogeco Communications profit rises 9.1% to $104.9 million in fourth quarter
AQ
10/27Cogeco Communications : Q4-2022 Presentation to investors
PU
Cogeco Communications : T4-2022 Investor Fact Sheet

10/28/2022 | 04:03am EDT
Investor Fact Sheet

Q4 2022

About Cogeco Communications

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States.

Canadian Telecommunications Segment

American Telecommunications Segment

• Superior locally based customer support

• Well positioned as a consolidator

• Ambitious network expansion projects,

of targeted regional cable operators

including partnering with governments

• Opportunity to expand in adjacent

to expand network in underserved areas

footprint with attractive demographic and

• Strong adjusted EBITDA margin(1) and cash

economic growth

flow generation

• Growing adjusted EBITDA(1) and margin(1),

• 1 Gig Internet offered in close to 74%

contributing to free cash flow(1) generation

of our footprint

• 1 Gig Internet offered in close to 97%

of our footprint

In millions of Canadian dollars

In millions of Canadian dollars

1) Revenue

2) Adjusted EBITDA(1)

1) Revenue

2) Adjusted EBITDA(1)

FY 2020

1,288

FY 2020

700

FY 2020

1,097

FY 2020

496

FY 2021

1,393

FY 2021

751

FY 2021

1,117

FY 2021

512

FY 2022

1,440

FY 2022

775

FY 2022

1,460

FY 2022

677

Share Facts (as of August 31, 2022)

Dividend per quarter or $2.82 for fiscal 2022.............................

$0.705

Dividend growth (compared to FY 2021).....................................

+10.2%

Market capitalization................................................................

$3,681M

Multiple and subordinate voting shares outstanding.....................

46M

Corporate Objectives and Strategies

Our vision is to be the organization that delivers the best and most sustainable value to its stakeholders, including its customers, communities, colleagues, suppliers and shareholders, through the following strategic growth pillars:

  1. Deliver a distinctive customer experience by focusing on our customers' needs
  2. Empower colleagues with a personalized, inclusive and engaging experience
  3. Build high-performing and resilient networks
  4. Augment our geographic reach and expand into new market segments
  5. Build a strong and socially responsible brand
  6. Optimize operational effectiveness and increase synergies

Financial Guidelines

Actuals

Projections*

In millions of Canadian dollars,

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

except %

(constant currency)(1)(4)

2,901

Increase of 2% to 4%

Revenue

1,393

Increase of 1.5% to 3.5%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Net capital expenditures(1)(2)

689

750 to 800

Primary Service Unit Statistics

(as of August 31, 2022)

Canadian

American

Telecommunications

Telecommunications

Total

Primary

1,818,158

1,189,163

3,007,321

service units(5)

Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects(2)

Capital intensity(1)

Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects(1)

Free cash flow(1)(3)

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects(1)(3)

157

180 to 230

23.8%

Approximately 26%

18.3%

Approximately 19%

424 Decrease of 2% to 12%

582Decrease of 5% to increase of 5%

Internet

772,600

707,954

1,480,554

Video

652,590

323,038

975,628

Phone

392,968

158,171

551,139

*As issued on July 13, 2022

Consolidated Financial Highlights

In millions of Canadian dollars,

Change in

constant

except per share data and %

FY2022

FY2021

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

currency(1)(6)

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue

2,901

2,510

725

633

14.7

12.7

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

1,393

1,206

347

291

19.4

17.7

Profit for the period

454

432

112

103

8.1

Earnings per share - Diluted

9.09

8.40

2.28

2.03

12.3

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

745

538

244

180

35.6

Net capital expenditures(1)(2)

689

533

224

175

27.6

24.5

Capital intensity(1)

23.8%

21.2%

30.8%

27.7%

Cash flows from operating activities

1,240

1,019

319

282

13.4

Free cash flow(1)

424

487

34

71

(51.8)

(49.2)

Operating Segments

Canadian Telecommunications

American Telecommunications

In millions of

Change in

Change in

Canadian dollars, except %

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

constant

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

constant

currency(1)(6)

currency(1)(6)

$

$

%

%

$

$

%

%

Revenue

361

357

1.1

1.1

365

276

32.2

27.6

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

198

186

6.4

6.7

165

122

35.4

30.7

Note: This Investor Fact Sheet, which includes non-IFRS and other financial

measures, should be read in conjunction with the detailed disclosures contained in

Cogeco Communications' 2022 annual report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

  1. Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, and constant currency basis

are non-IFRS financial

measures or ratios. These indicated terms do not have

standardized definitions

prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be

comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net capital expenditures and capital

intensity are other financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for these financial measure have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's 2022 annual MD&A, and in the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section of the Corporation's 2021 MD&A, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

  1. Exclude the non-cash acquisition of right-of-use assets and purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies including those received in advance.
  2. The assumed current income tax effective rate is approximately 11%.
  3. Fiscal 2023 financial guidelines are based on a fiscal 2022 average foreign exchange rate of 1.2718 USD/CDN.
  4. Primary service units include Internet, video and phone customers.
  5. For the quarter ended August 31, 2022, the financials are translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2021, which was 1.2450 USD/CDN.

Caution about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this Investor Fact Sheet, including, but not limited to, the statements appearing under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" and the "Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidelines" sections of the fiscal 2022 annual report, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information available to us as of October 27, 2022, they may prove to be incorrect. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this forward-looking information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including uncertainties and main risk factors, which are described in the 2022 annual report that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrice Ouimet

Fatiha Moussadak

1 Place Ville Marie, Suite 3301

Senior VP & CFO

Director Investor Relations

Montréal, QC, Canada H3B 3N2

514-764-4756

514-764-4791

patrice.ouimet@cogeco.com

fatiha.moussadak@cogeco.com

Disclaimer

Cogeco Communications Inc. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
