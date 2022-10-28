Cogeco Communications : T4-2022 Investor Fact Sheet

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Québec and Ontario in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States.
Canadian Telecommunications Segment
American Telecommunications Segment
• Superior locally based customer support
• Well positioned as a consolidator
• Ambitious network expansion projects,
of targeted regional cable operators
including partnering with governments
• Opportunity to expand in adjacent
to expand network in underserved areas
footprint with attractive demographic and
• Strong adjusted EBITDA margin(1) and cash
economic growth
flow generation
• Growing adjusted EBITDA(1) and margin(1),
• 1 Gig Internet offered in close to 74%
contributing to free cash flow(1) generation
of our footprint
• 1 Gig Internet offered in close to 97%
of our footprint
In millions of Canadian dollars
In millions of Canadian dollars
1) Revenue
2) Adjusted EBITDA(1)
1) Revenue
2) Adjusted EBITDA(1)
FY 2020
1,288
FY 2020
700
FY 2020
1,097
FY 2020
496
FY 2021
1,393
FY 2021
751
FY 2021
1,117
FY 2021
512
FY 2022
1,440
FY 2022
775
FY 2022
1,460
FY 2022
677
Share Facts (as of August 31, 2022)
Dividend per quarter or $2.82 for fiscal 2022.............................
$0.705
Dividend growth (compared to FY 2021).....................................
Multiple and subordinate voting shares outstanding.....................
46M
Corporate Objectives and Strategies
Our vision is to be the organization that delivers the best and most sustainable value to its stakeholders, including its customers, communities, colleagues, suppliers and shareholders, through the following strategic growth pillars:
Deliver a distinctive customer experience by focusing on our customers' needs
Empower colleagues with a personalized, inclusive and engaging experience
Build high-performing and resilient networks
Augment our geographic reach and expand into new market segments
Build a strong and socially responsible brand
Optimize operational effectiveness and increase synergies
Financial Guidelines
Actuals
Projections*
In millions of Canadian dollars,
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
except %
(constant currency)(1)(4)
2,901
Increase of 2% to 4%
Revenue
1,393
Increase of 1.5% to 3.5%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Net capital expenditures(1)(2)
689
750 to 800
Primary Service Unit Statistics
(as of August 31, 2022)
Canadian
American
Telecommunications
Telecommunications
Total
Primary
1,818,158
1,189,163
3,007,321
service units(5)
Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects(2)
Capital intensity(1)
Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects(1)
Note: This Investor Fact Sheet, which includes non-IFRS and other financial
measures, should be read in conjunction with the detailed disclosures contained in
Cogeco Communications' 2022 annual report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, and constant currency basis
are non-IFRS financial
measures or ratios. These indicated terms do not have
standardized definitions
prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be
comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net capital expenditures and capital
intensity are other financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for these financial measure have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's 2022 annual MD&A, and in the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section of the Corporation's 2021 MD&A, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Exclude the non-cash acquisition of right-of-use assets and purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies including those received in advance.
The assumed current income tax effective rate is approximately 11%.
Fiscal 2023 financial guidelines are based on a fiscal 2022 average foreign exchange rate of 1.2718 USD/CDN.
Primary service units include Internet, video and phone customers.
For the quarter ended August 31, 2022, the financials are translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of fiscal 2021, which was 1.2450 USD/CDN.
Caution about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this Investor Fact Sheet, including, but not limited to, the statements appearing under the "Corporate Objectives and Strategies" and the "Fiscal 2023 Financial Guidelines" sections of the fiscal 2022 annual report, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on the information available to us as of October 27, 2022, they may prove to be incorrect. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this forward-looking information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including uncertainties and main risk factors, which are described in the 2022 annual report that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect.
