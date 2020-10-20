Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cogeco Communications Inc.    CCA   CA19239C1068

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cogeco Communications : and Communications boards of directors reject revised Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From Altice and Rogers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) (collectively, the "Corporations") today announced that their boards of directors have unanimously rejected the revised unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Altice USA, Inc. of New York and Rogers Communications Inc. of Toronto announced on October 18, 2020.

The boards of directors of the Corporations met earlier today to consider the revised unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Altice USA, Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. At that meeting, Mr. Louis Audet, as representative of the Audet family, formally confirmed to the boards the publicly stated unanimous position of the Audet family as set out in its press release dated October 18, 2020. Following separate deliberations of the independent board members supported by independent legal counsel, taking into account the stated position of the Audet family, the boards rejected the revised unsolicited, non-binding proposal and will not engage with Altice and Rogers.

The Corporations will not comment any further at this time.

ABOUT COGECO INC.
Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name,  and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogeco-and-cogeco-communications-boards-of-directors-reject-revised-unsolicited-non-binding-proposal-from-altice-and-rogers-301156095.html

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
01:07pCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS : and Communications boards of directors reject revised Un..
PR
01:07pCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS : and Communications boards of directors reject revised Un..
AQ
10:17aAltice usa, inc. presents revised and enhanced offer to acquire cogeco in ord..
AQ
10/19ATLANTIC BROADBAND : Is the First Internet Provider to Connect Customers Under t..
BU
10/19COGECO COMMUNICATIONS : and Communications Announce Receipt of Revised Unsolicit..
AQ
10/19COGECO COMMUNICATIONS : and Communications Announce Receipt of Revised Unsolicit..
PR
10/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: ConocoPhillips, IBM, American Airlines
10/19Audet Family Rebuffs Increased Altice USA Bid for Cogeco
DJ
10/18Cogeco's top investor rejects $8.4 billion revised bid from Altice USA
RE
10/18COGECO COMMUNICATIONS : Gestion Audem Rejects Second Unsolicited Proposal From R..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group