TSX adds to weekly gain as commodity prices climb

(Adds details on activity, updates prices to close)
*
TSX ends up 148.9 points, or 0.7%, at 20,360.10
*
For the week, the index gains 2.8%
*
Technology rises 1.8%
*
Cogeco Communications falls 10.7%
TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rose on Friday to its highest closing level in six weeks as
commodity prices climbed and technology shares rallied, with the
index adding to recent outperformance against U.S. markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 148.9 points, or 0.7%, at 20,360.10, its
highest closing level since Dec. 2. For the week, the index
advanced 2.8%.
U.S. stocks also finished higher but the gains were more
modest as banks kicked off earnings season for the fourth
quarter.
"Canada is hanging in a little better because of the
strength in the commodities," said Greg Taylor, portfolio
manager at Purpose Investments. "We're seeing a nice move higher
in gold and some of the other commodities."
The energy sector rose 0.5%, adding to this week's sharp
gains, as U.S. crude futures settled 1.9% higher at
$79.86 a barrel on hopes of less aggressive tightening by the
Federal Reserve and signs of demand growth in top oil importer
China.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as the price of gold
moved to a fresh multi-month high above $1,900 per ounce.
The group has advanced 8.5% since the start of the year,
while the TSX has advanced 5% compared with 4.2% for the S&P
500, a major U.S. benchmark.
The TSX's 50-day moving average moved closer to crossing
above its 200-day moving average, which would be a bullish
technical signal known as a Golden Cross.
The technology group rose 1.8% on Friday, while heavily
weighted financials ended 0.8% higher.
Shares of Cogeco Communications were a drag,
falling 10.7% after the company trimmed its annual revenue
outlook.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto
Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in
Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)