Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cogeco Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCA   CA19239C1068

COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(CCA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
72.88 CAD   -10.73%
05:34pCommunications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pTSX adds to weekly gain as commodity prices climb
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Rise; Corus Entertainment Slides on Greater 1Q Profit Decline
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX adds to weekly gain as commodity prices climb

01/13/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds details on activity, updates prices to close)

*

TSX ends up 148.9 points, or 0.7%, at 20,360.10

*

For the week, the index gains 2.8%

*

Technology rises 1.8%

*

Cogeco Communications falls 10.7%

TORONTO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to its highest closing level in six weeks as commodity prices climbed and technology shares rallied, with the index adding to recent outperformance against U.S. markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 148.9 points, or 0.7%, at 20,360.10, its highest closing level since Dec. 2. For the week, the index advanced 2.8%.

U.S. stocks also finished higher but the gains were more modest as banks kicked off earnings season for the fourth quarter.

"Canada is hanging in a little better because of the strength in the commodities," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "We're seeing a nice move higher in gold and some of the other commodities."

The energy sector rose 0.5%, adding to this week's sharp gains, as U.S. crude futures settled 1.9% higher at $79.86 a barrel on hopes of less aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and signs of demand growth in top oil importer China.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as the price of gold moved to a fresh multi-month high above $1,900 per ounce.

The group has advanced 8.5% since the start of the year, while the TSX has advanced 5% compared with 4.2% for the S&P 500, a major U.S. benchmark.

The TSX's 50-day moving average moved closer to crossing above its 200-day moving average, which would be a bullish technical signal known as a Golden Cross.

The technology group rose 1.8% on Friday, while heavily weighted financials ended 0.8% higher.

Shares of Cogeco Communications were a drag, falling 10.7% after the company trimmed its annual revenue outlook. (Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.92% 85.36 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. -10.73% 72.88 Delayed Quote.6.32%
COGECO INC. -10.16% 61.44 Delayed Quote.7.58%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.74% 20360.1 Delayed Quote.3.30%
WTI 2.18% 80.246 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
All news about COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
05:34pCommunications Services Up with Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pTSX adds to weekly gain as commodity prices climb
RE
12:22pToronto Stocks Rise; Corus Entertainment Slides on Greater 1Q Profit Decline
DJ
10:35aCogeco, Cogeco Communications Fall as Revise FY23 Financial Guidelines; Q1 Profit, Reve..
MT
09:30aCogeco Communications Inc., Cogeco Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 13, 2023
CI
09:00aCogeco Communications reports Q1 profit and revenue up, trims guidance for full year
AQ
07:15aCogeco, Cogeco Communications Q1 Profit, Revenue Increase; Revise FY23 Financial Guidel..
MT
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Big Day For Bank -2-
DJ
03:30aCogeco Communications : Q1-2023 Presentation to Investors
PU
01/12Cogeco Communications : Q1-2023 Investor Fact Sheet
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 996 M 2 234 M 2 234 M
Net income 2023 463 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2023 4 170 M 3 110 M 3 110 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,79x
Yield 2023 3,80%
Capitalization 3 719 M 2 773 M 2 773 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 854
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cogeco Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 81,64 CAD
Average target price 91,43 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Jetté President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrice Ouimet Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis V. Audet Chairman
Zouheir Mansourati Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joanne Ferstman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.6.32%2 777
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)10.88%182 013
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.18%15 324
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.96%13 283
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL18.48%13 274
ITV PLC3.25%3 784