Cogeco Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 767.6 million compared to CAD 754.78 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 34.47 million compared to net income of CAD 37.49 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.22 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 2.38 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.22 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 2.37 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 2,314.48 million compared to CAD 2,248.1 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 41.4 million compared to CAD 112.68 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.65 compared to CAD 7.11 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.64 compared to CAD 7.07 a year ago.
