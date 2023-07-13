Cogeco Inc. is a diversified company, which operates in the communications and media sectors. The Company, through its subsidiary Cogeco Communications Inc. provides a wide range of internet, video and phone services. It operates through two segments: Canadian telecommunications and American telecommunications, which provides a wide range of internet, video and phone services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas. The Canadian telecommunications activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the province of Quebec and Ontario, and the American telecommunications activities are carried out by Atlantic broadband in approximately 13 states, which include Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and manages around 21 radio stations as well as a news agency.

Sector Broadcasting