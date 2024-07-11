July 11, 2024 at 06:33 am EDT

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/GER: May Retail Trade

12:30/CAN: May Monthly Survey of Manufacturing

12:30/US: Jul Empire State Manufacturing Survey

12:30/CAN: May New motor vehicle sales

12:30/CAN: May Wholesale trade

14:30/CAN: Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey

Expected Earnings for Thursday

Aritzia is expected to report $0.15 for 1Q.

Bank of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) is expected to report for 2Q.

Bank7 Corp (BSVN,GMAR.XX) is expected to report $1.04 for 2Q.

CCA Industries Inc (CAWW) is expected to report for 2Q.

Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.T,CGEAF) is expected to report $2.11 for 3Q.

Cogeco is expected to report for 3Q.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is expected to report $0.57 for 4Q.

Conn's Inc (CONN) is expected to report $-0.38 for 1Q.

Cryo-Cell International Inc (CCEL) is expected to report $0.04 for 2Q.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) is expected to report $2.40 for 2Q.

Educational Development Corp (EDUC) is expected to report for 1Q.

Exicure Inc (XCUR) is expected to report for 1Q.

Frequency Electronics (FEIM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) is expected to report for 2Q.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc (IPCI,IPCI.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

MTY Food Group is expected to report $0.96 for 2Q.

Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) is expected to report $-0.20 for 4Q.

Northern Technologies International Corp (NTIC) is expected to report $0.23 for 3Q.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI,OGI.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) is expected to report for 4Q.

Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) is expected to report for 1Q.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) is expected to report $2.16 for 2Q.

Postmedia Network Canada (PNC.A.T,PNC.B.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Progressive Corp (PGR) is expected to report.

Richelieu Hardware is expected to report $0.44 for 2Q.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFES) is expected to report $0.78 for 1Q.

Satellogic Inc (SATL) is expected to report for 1Q.

TRX Gold Corp (TRX,TRX.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) is expected to report $0.92 for 2Q.

Universal Security Instruments Inc (UUU) is expected to report for 4Q.

Velan Inc (VLN.T,VLNSF) is expected to report for 1Q.

Expected Earnings for Friday

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is expected to report $1.42 for 2Q.

Citigroup Inc (C) is expected to report $1.39 for 2Q.

Environmental Tectonics Corp (ETCC) is expected to report for 1Q.

Fastenal Co (FAST) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.

Fastenal Co (FAST) is expected to report.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) is expected to report for 2Q.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is expected to report $5.88 for 2Q.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) is expected to report $-0.84 for 4Q.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT-T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Niko Resources (NKO-T,NKRSF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pressure BioSciences Inc (PBIO) is expected to report for 1Q.

Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Video Display Corp (VIDE) is expected to report for 1Q.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK) is expected to report for 2Q.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is expected to report $1.29 for 2Q.

Expected Earnings for Monday

3D Systems Corp (DDD) is expected to report $-0.11 for 1Q.

AMCON Distributing Co (DIT) is expected to report for 3Q.

Avalon Advanced Materials is expected to report for 3Q.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADXS) is expected to report $-1.95 for 1Q.

BlackRock Inc (BLK) is expected to report $9.64 for 2Q.

Buckle Inc (BKE) is expected to report.

Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

California First Leasing Corp (CFNB) is expected to report for 3Q.

Clearday Inc (CLRD) is expected to report for 1Q.

Corus Entertainment Inc - Class B (CJR.B.T,CJREF) is expected to report for 3Q.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB) is expected to report $0.34 for 2Q.

FB Financial Corp (FBK) is expected to report $0.75 for 2Q.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) is expected to report $8.35 for 2Q.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) is expected to report $0.54 for 2Q.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC) is expected to report $1.66 for 2Q.

Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) is expected to report $0.02 for 1Q.

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) is expected to report for 1Q.

PrairieSky Royalty is expected to report for 2Q.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (RMCF) is expected to report for 1Q.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) is expected to report $0.91 for 2Q.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

10x Genomics Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Aaron's Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Agilent Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Avantor Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Braze Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Brighthouse Financial Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Carvana Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

FTAI Aviation Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Glaukos Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Hudson Pacific Properties Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Illumina Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

LegalZoom.com Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

LegalZoom.com Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

LegalZoom.com Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

Lennox Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Mastercard Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Newmont Raised to Outperform From Neutral by CIBC World Markets

Newmont Raised to Outperformer From Neutral by CIBC

Onity Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Paymentus Holdings Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Quest Diagnostics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Spirit Aerosystems Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Super Micro Cut to Neutral From Buy by Nomura

Visa Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Warner Music Group Cut to Sell From Neutral by Redburn Atlantic

Western Midstream Ptrs Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

WK Kellogg Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

