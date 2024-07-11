Expected Major Events for Monday
06:00/GER: May Retail Trade
12:30/CAN: May Monthly Survey of Manufacturing
12:30/US: Jul Empire State Manufacturing Survey
12:30/CAN: May New motor vehicle sales
12:30/CAN: May Wholesale trade
14:30/CAN: Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Thursday
Aritzia is expected to report $0.15 for 1Q.
Bank of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) is expected to report for 2Q.
Bank7 Corp (BSVN,GMAR.XX) is expected to report $1.04 for 2Q.
CCA Industries Inc (CAWW) is expected to report for 2Q.
Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.T,CGEAF) is expected to report $2.11 for 3Q.
Cogeco is expected to report for 3Q.
Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is expected to report $0.57 for 4Q.
Conn's Inc (CONN) is expected to report $-0.38 for 1Q.
Cryo-Cell International Inc (CCEL) is expected to report $0.04 for 2Q.
Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) is expected to report $2.40 for 2Q.
Educational Development Corp (EDUC) is expected to report for 1Q.
Exicure Inc (XCUR) is expected to report for 1Q.
Frequency Electronics (FEIM) is expected to report for 4Q.
Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) is expected to report for 2Q.
IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc (IPCI,IPCI.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.
MTY Food Group is expected to report $0.96 for 2Q.
Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) is expected to report $-0.20 for 4Q.
Northern Technologies International Corp (NTIC) is expected to report $0.23 for 3Q.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI,OGI.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) is expected to report for 4Q.
Park Aerospace Corp (PKE) is expected to report for 1Q.
PepsiCo Inc (PEP) is expected to report $2.16 for 2Q.
Postmedia Network Canada (PNC.A.T,PNC.B.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
Progressive Corp (PGR) is expected to report.
Richelieu Hardware is expected to report $0.44 for 2Q.
Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFES) is expected to report $0.78 for 1Q.
Satellogic Inc (SATL) is expected to report for 1Q.
TRX Gold Corp (TRX,TRX.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) is expected to report $0.92 for 2Q.
Universal Security Instruments Inc (UUU) is expected to report for 4Q.
Velan Inc (VLN.T,VLNSF) is expected to report for 1Q.
Expected Earnings for Friday
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is expected to report $1.42 for 2Q.
Citigroup Inc (C) is expected to report $1.39 for 2Q.
Environmental Tectonics Corp (ETCC) is expected to report for 1Q.
Fastenal Co (FAST) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.
Fastenal Co (FAST) is expected to report.
Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) is expected to report for 2Q.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is expected to report $5.88 for 2Q.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) is expected to report $-0.84 for 4Q.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT-T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Niko Resources (NKO-T,NKRSF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Pressure BioSciences Inc (PBIO) is expected to report for 1Q.
Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Video Display Corp (VIDE) is expected to report for 1Q.
Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK) is expected to report for 2Q.
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is expected to report $1.29 for 2Q.
Expected Earnings for Monday
3D Systems Corp (DDD) is expected to report $-0.11 for 1Q.
AMCON Distributing Co (DIT) is expected to report for 3Q.
Avalon Advanced Materials is expected to report for 3Q.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADXS) is expected to report $-1.95 for 1Q.
BlackRock Inc (BLK) is expected to report $9.64 for 2Q.
Buckle Inc (BKE) is expected to report.
Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL.T) is expected to report for 3Q.
California First Leasing Corp (CFNB) is expected to report for 3Q.
Clearday Inc (CLRD) is expected to report for 1Q.
Corus Entertainment Inc - Class B (CJR.B.T,CJREF) is expected to report for 3Q.
CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (CFB) is expected to report $0.34 for 2Q.
FB Financial Corp (FBK) is expected to report $0.75 for 2Q.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) is expected to report $8.35 for 2Q.
Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) is expected to report $0.54 for 2Q.
Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC) is expected to report $1.66 for 2Q.
Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) is expected to report $0.02 for 1Q.
Prairie Operating Co (PROP) is expected to report for 1Q.
PrairieSky Royalty is expected to report for 2Q.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (RMCF) is expected to report for 1Q.
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) is expected to report $0.91 for 2Q.
United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
10x Genomics Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank
Aaron's Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Agilent Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Avantor Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Braze Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank
Brighthouse Financial Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Carvana Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham
FTAI Aviation Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Glaukos Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Hudson Pacific Properties Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Illumina Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
LegalZoom.com Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
LegalZoom.com Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
LegalZoom.com Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
LegalZoom.com Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
Lennox Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Mastercard Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Newmont Raised to Outperform From Neutral by CIBC World Markets
Newmont Raised to Outperformer From Neutral by CIBC
Onity Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Paymentus Holdings Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Quest Diagnostics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Spirit Aerosystems Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Sunstone Hotel Investors Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Super Micro Cut to Neutral From Buy by Nomura
These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Apple, Tesla, AMD, Taiwan Semi, Super Micro, Carvana, Intuit, Smart Global, and More -- Barrons.com
Visa Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Warner Music Group Cut to Sell From Neutral by Redburn Atlantic
Western Midstream Ptrs Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
WK Kellogg Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-11-24 0632ET