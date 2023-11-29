COGELEC : Information relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 31.10.23.

Cogelec SA is specialized in the production and marketing of interphones and control systems for collective housing (social or private). The company offers, under the Hexact and Intratone brands, interphones that enable the visitor to be heard and, sometimes, seen on a phone or any other electronic devices. It also ensures secure access control solutions (electronic locks and badges) to allow entry to residents and service providers such as post office, and to prevent unauthorized people from entering foyers of buildings.