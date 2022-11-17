Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Cogelec SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLEC   FR0013335742

COGELEC SA

(ALLEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-11-17 am EST
6.800 EUR   -0.29%
02:09pCogelec : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions 2022-2023
PU
02:09pCogelec : Annonce le lancement d'un programme de rachat d'actions
PU
01:49pCogelec : Launch of a sharebuyback programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cogelec : DESCRIPTIF DU PROGRAMME DE RACHAT D'ACTIONS 2022-2023

11/17/2022 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DESCRIPTIF DU PROGRAMME DE RACHAT D'ACTIONS 2022-2023

17 Nov 2022 17:45 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

COGELEC SA

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1119847_Cogelec__Descriptif_du_programme_de_rachat_dactions_20222023_Jeantet_16.11.20223193471.1.pdf

Source

COGELEC

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

COGELEC

ISIN

FR0013335742

Symbol

ALLEC

Market

Euronext Growth

Disclaimer

Cogelec SA published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 19:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COGELEC SA
02:09pCogelec : Descriptif du programme de rachat d'actions 2022-2023
PU
02:09pCogelec : Annonce le lancement d'un programme de rachat d'actions
PU
01:49pCogelec : Launch of a sharebuyback programme
PU
01:39pCogelec : Description of the sharebuyback programme
PU
10/31Cogelec : Information relative au nombre total d'actions et de droits de vote au 30.09.22.
PU
10/20Cogelec : Poursuite de la croissance sur le troisième trimestre : + 13,1%. Activité dynami..
PU
10/20Cogelec : Continued growth in the third quarter: + 13.1%. Strong business levels in France..
PU
10/20Cogelec : Revenue Q3 2022
PU
09/30Cogelec : Half year financial report 2022 cogelec group
PU
09/30COGELEC SA : Half-year report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 58,5 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net income 2022 2,20 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
Net Debt 2022 5,31 M 5,52 M 5,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57,9 M 59,8 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 35,4%
Chart COGELEC SA
Duration : Period :
Cogelec SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGELEC SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,82 €
Average target price 8,85 €
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Leclerc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Véronique Pochet Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Caramelle Director-Research & Development Program
Eric Bublex Chief Operating Officer
Lydie Delebarre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGELEC SA-3.94%60
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.95%182 264
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.87%42 764
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.09%39 935
NOKIA OYJ-17.73%26 705
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-24.41%25 202