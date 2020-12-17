Cogelec : Financial information calendar 2021

PRESS RELEASE
Financial information calendar 2021
Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 16 December 2020, COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/ticker: ALLEC), French market leader for access control in building complexes, is today publishing its financial communication calendar for 2021.
Thursday, 11 February 2021
2020 full-year revenue
Wednesday, 21 April 2021
Annual 2020 results & Q1 2021 revenue
Thursday, 22 July 2021
Q2 2021 revenue
Wednesday, 29 September 2021
H1 2021 results
Thursday, 21 October 2021
Q3 2021 revenue
Thursday, 10 February 2022
2021 full-year revenue
All information is published after the close of trading.
Contacts
Cogelec
Actifin, Financial Communication
Véronique Pochet
Ghislaine Gasparetto
Chief Financial Officer
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 22
+33 (0)2 72 67 00 91
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
investors@cogelec.fr
Actifin, Financial Press Relations
Jennifer Jullia
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
jjullia@actifin.fr
About COGELEC
COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. COGELEC has already outfitted 1 million homes, out of a potential total of 15.4 million homes in France. COGELEC is an international group also offering its solutions in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with end clients (social landlords and building complex management associations), COGELEC posted revenue of €40m in 2019.
COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 index.
For more information: www.cogelec.fr
