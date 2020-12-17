Cogelec : Financial information calendar 2021

All information is published after the close of trading.

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 16 December 2020, COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/ticker: ALLEC), French market leader for access control in building complexes, is today publishing its financial communication calendar for 2021.

About COGELEC

COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. COGELEC has already outfitted 1 million homes, out of a potential total of 15.4 million homes in France. COGELEC is an international group also offering its solutions in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with end clients (social landlords and building complex management associations), COGELEC posted revenue of €40m in 2019.

COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 index.

