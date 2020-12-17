Log in
COGELEC SA

(ALLEC)
Cogelec : Financial information calendar 2021

12/17/2020 | 03:03am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Financial information calendar 2021

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 16 December 2020, COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/ticker: ALLEC), French market leader for access control in building complexes, is today publishing its financial communication calendar for 2021.

Thursday, 11 February 2021

2020 full-year revenue

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Annual 2020 results & Q1 2021 revenue

Thursday, 22 July 2021

Q2 2021 revenue

Wednesday, 29 September 2021

H1 2021 results

Thursday, 21 October 2021

Q3 2021 revenue

Thursday, 10 February 2022

2021 full-year revenue

All information is published after the close of trading.

Contacts

Cogelec

Actifin, Financial Communication

Véronique Pochet

Ghislaine Gasparetto

Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 22

+33 (0)2 72 67 00 91

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

investors@cogelec.fr

Actifin, Financial Press Relations

Jennifer Jullia

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

jjullia@actifin.fr

About COGELEC

COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. COGELEC has already outfitted 1 million homes, out of a potential total of 15.4 million homes in France. COGELEC is an international group also offering its solutions in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with end clients (social landlords and building complex management associations), COGELEC posted revenue of €40m in 2019.

COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 index.

For more information: www.cogelec.fr

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cogelec SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:02:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
