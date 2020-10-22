Cogelec : Q3 2020 Revenue

PRESS RELEASE

Q3 2020 revenue: €9.6m, +7.6%

9-month revenue: €27.3m

Gradual recovery in growth

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 22 October 2020, COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/ticker: COGEC), the French leader in access control systems for building complexes, is today releasing its revenue for third-quarter2020.

Revenue (in €m) 2020 2019 Change Q1 9.8 9.4 +4.2% Q2 7.9 9.6 -17.9% Q3 9.6 9.0 +7.6% 9-month total 27.3 28.0 -2.3%

Business rebound confirmed in the third quarter

With the environment still impacted by the health crisis, revenue for third-quarter 2020 came out at €9.6m, up 7.6% on third-quarter 2019.

In the first nine months of the year, COGELEC reported revenue of €27.3m, down slightly by 2.3%. The performance mainly reflects the pick-up in Intratone sales in France and the resumption of sustained sales activity in Europe.

In France, business recovered in the first nine months of the year, with revenue of €24.3m, compared with €25.3m in 2019, down 4%. International business grew 14.2% in the first nine months, with revenue of €3m, against €2.6m in 2019.

Subscriptions totalled €8.4m for the first nine months compared with €7.3m in 2019, up 15.3% on last year's €7.3m and accounting for 31% of revenue.

