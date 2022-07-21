Cogelec : Revenue Q2 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Strong revenue growth in the second quarter: +21.8%

Solid sales momentum in France and Europe

2022 targets confirmed

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 21 July 2022, COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/Ticker: ALLEC), the French leader in access control systems for building complexes, is today releasing its revenue for the first half of 2022.

Revenue 2022 2021 Change In €m Q1 14.3 13.2 +7.9% Q2 15.7 12.9 +21.8% Total H1 30.0 26.1 +14.8%

Fourth-quarter revenue totalled €15.7m, up 21.8% compared to the same quarter of 2021. This level of sales is all the more significant as it is part of a general market downturn linked in particular to the wait-and-see attitude of major clients.

This performance was driven by the strength of Intratone's sales both in France and in Europe and confirms the quality of the brand's leading position in GSM intercoms.

Strong growth in subscriptions in both France and Europe

Subscriptions increased by 20.6% in Q2 (€4.1m vs. €3.4m in Q2 2021) and by 20.6% over the first half of the year (€7.9m vs. €6.6m a year earlier). As at 30 June 2022, the Intratone brand had over 1.7 million residential units.

In France, revenue was up 20.3% in Q2 (€13.8m vs. €11.4m in 2021). With a price increase applied at the start of the year, sales in France rose 13.5% over the half-year to €26.1m, compared with €23.0m in H1 2021.

In Europe, the momentum in customer acquisition resulted in a 33.1% increase in revenue in Q2 (€2.0m vs. €1.5m in 2021). For the first half of the year, sales in Europe were up 24.4% (€3.9m vs. €3.1m a year earlier), driven in particular by the good performance posted in the Netherlands.

