  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Cogelec SA
  News
  Summary
    ALLEC   FR0013335742

COGELEC SA

(ALLEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:19 2022-07-21 am EDT
6.900 EUR    0.00%
Cogelec : Revenue Q2 2022

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Strong revenue growth in the second quarter: +21.8%

Solid sales momentum in France and Europe

2022 targets confirmed

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 21 July 2022, COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/Ticker: ALLEC), the French leader in access control systems for building complexes, is today releasing its revenue for the first half of 2022.

Revenue

2022

2021

Change

In €m

Q1

14.3

13.2

+7.9%

Q2

15.7

12.9

+21.8%

Total H1

30.0

26.1

+14.8%

Fourth-quarter revenue totalled €15.7m, up 21.8% compared to the same quarter of 2021. This level of sales is all the more significant as it is part of a general market downturn linked in particular to the wait-and-see attitude of major clients.

This performance was driven by the strength of Intratone's sales both in France and in Europe and confirms the quality of the brand's leading position in GSM intercoms.

Strong growth in subscriptions in both France and Europe

Subscriptions increased by 20.6% in Q2 (€4.1m vs. €3.4m in Q2 2021) and by 20.6% over the first half of the year (€7.9m vs. €6.6m a year earlier). As at 30 June 2022, the Intratone brand had over 1.7 million residential units.

In France, revenue was up 20.3% in Q2 (€13.8m vs. €11.4m in 2021). With a price increase applied at the start of the year, sales in France rose 13.5% over the half-year to €26.1m, compared with €23.0m in H1 2021.

In Europe, the momentum in customer acquisition resulted in a 33.1% increase in revenue in Q2 (€2.0m vs. €1.5m in 2021). For the first half of the year, sales in Europe were up 24.4% (€3.9m vs. €3.1m a year earlier), driven in particular by the good performance posted in the Netherlands.

1

2022 Outlook

Despite an environment marked by persistent inflationary pressures and fresh difficulties in sourcing electronic components, the Group is confident about the second half of the year. The pace of growth recorded during the first half of the year should continue for the full year, regardless of the launch of the Kibolt key planned by the end of the year, which will be a significant growth driver for the Group in the short to medium term.

For the full year 2022, COGELEC has confirmed its ambition to achieve revenue of over 10% and a sharp improvement in its consolidated EBITDA compared to 2021.

Upcoming events:

First-half results: 28 September 2022, after market close

Investors' Meeting: 29 September 2022 at 2:30 pm (Paris)

Q3 sales: 20 October 2022, after market close

Contacts

Cogelec

Actifin

Actifin

Véronique Pochet

Ghislaine Gasparetto

Jennifer Jullia

Chief Financial Officer

Financial Communication

Financial Press Relations

+33 (0)2 72 67 00 91

+33 (0)6 21 10 49 24

+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87

investors@cogelec.fr

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

jjullia@actifin.fr

About COGELEC

COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand.

Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with social landlords and building complex management associations, COGELEC is established in 6 countries in Europe and the Intratone brand has more than 1.7 million subscribed homes.

COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information: www.cogelec.fr

2

Disclaimer

Cogelec SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 59,1 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net income 2022 2,23 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
Net Debt 2022 6,87 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,6 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart COGELEC SA
Duration : Period :
Cogelec SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGELEC SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,90 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger Leclerc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrice Guyet Director, Director-Operations & Finance
Véronique Pochet Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Caramelle Director-Research & Development
Lydie Delebarre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGELEC SA-4.23%60
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.52%182 741
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.66%36 308
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-27.13%32 334
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.52%29 232
NOKIA OYJ-19.03%26 307