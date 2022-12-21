Advanced search
    ALLEC   FR0013335742

COGELEC SA

(ALLEC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:45 2022-12-21 am EST
6.980 EUR   +0.58%
Cogelec : STATEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES 19/12/2022

12/21/2022 | 11:59am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 21 December 2022 - 5:45 p.m.

COGELEC

A limited company with share capital of €4,004,121.60

Head office: 370 rue de Maunit - ZI de Maunit

85290 Mortagne-sur-Sèvre Registration no. 433 034 782 R.C.S. La Roche-sur-Yon

STATEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

(In accordance with regulations on share buybacks)

Situation at 19 December 2022

Trading session

Number of

Weighted

Gross amount

securities

average price

date

(in euros)

bought

(in euros)

22/11/2022

51

6.9600

354.96

05/12/2022

48

7.3800

354.24

Total

99

709.20

Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Share code: ALLEC

ISIN: FR0013335742

1

Contacts

Cogelec

Actifin

Actifin

Véronique Pochet

Ghislaine Gasparetto

Isabelle Dray

Chief Financial Officer

Financial Communication

Financial Press Relations

+33 (0)2 72 67 00 91

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 22

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 29

investors@cogelec.fr

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

idray@actifin.fr

About COGELEC

COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with social landlords and building complex management associations, COGELEC is established in 6 countries in Europe and the Intratone brand has more than 1.7 million subscribed homes.

COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information: www.cogelec.fr

2

Disclaimer

Cogelec SA published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 16:58:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
