Cogelec : STATEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES 19/12/2022
12/21/2022 | 11:59am EST
PRESS RELEASE
Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 21 December 2022 - 5:45 p.m.
COGELEC
A limited company with share capital of €4,004,121.60
Head office: 370 rue de Maunit - ZI de Maunit
85290 Mortagne-sur-Sèvre Registration no. 433 034 782 R.C.S. La Roche-sur-Yon
STATEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES
(In accordance with regulations on share buybacks)
Situation at 19 December 2022
Trading session
Number of
Weighted
Gross amount
securities
average price
date
(in euros)
bought
(in euros)
22/11/2022
51
6.9600
354.96
05/12/2022
48
7.3800
354.24
Total
99
709.20
Market: Euronext Growth Paris
Share code: ALLEC
ISIN: FR0013335742
Contacts
Cogelec
Actifin
Actifin
Véronique Pochet
Ghislaine Gasparetto
Isabelle Dray
Chief Financial Officer
Financial Communication
Financial Press Relations
+33 (0)2 72 67 00 91
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 22
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 29
investors@cogelec.fr
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
idray@actifin.fr
About COGELEC
COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with social landlords and building complex management associations, COGELEC is established in 6 countries in Europe and the Intratone brand has more than 1.7 million subscribed homes.
COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 indices.