Cogelec : STATEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES 19/12/2022

About COGELEC

COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with social landlords and building complex management associations, COGELEC is established in 6 countries in Europe and the Intratone brand has more than 1.7 million subscribed homes.

COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 indices.

www.cogelec.fr

