Cogelec : Turnover 2020

Q4 2020 revenue: +9.3% (€13.1m)

Continued growth in all business activities

Confirmation of 2020 guidance

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 11 February 2021, COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/ticker: ALLEC), the French leader in access control systems for building complexes, is today releasing its revenue for FY 2020.

Revenue (in €m) 2020 2019 Change Q1 9.8 9.4 +4.2% Q2 7.9 9.6 -17.9% Q3 9.6 9.0 +7.6% Q4 13.1 12.0 +9.3% 12-month total 40.4 40.0 +1.2%

Business recovery confirmed in the fourth quarter

After the strong impact of the health crisis on the second quarter, the recovery in growth initiated in the third quarter continued in the fourth.

For the full year, and consistent with our previously communicated forecasts, annual revenue for 2020 came out at €40.4m, up slightly on 2019 (+1.2%).

In an environment that continues to be impacted by the health crisis, Intratone sales in France were stable and international sales increased 25.6%, with a revenue of €4.4m. Hexact sales fell 17.0% in FY 2020 in a cable-intercom market that continued to contract. The market trend confirms the relevance of Intratone's positioning with an original wireless intercom range for building complexes.

Subscriptions totalled €11.4m in 2020 compared with €9.8m in 2019, for an increase of 16.6% and a 28% share of revenue for the year as a whole.

2020 guidance confirmed

Consistent with the objectives announced1, COGELEC is confirming positive EBITDA for FY 2020.

About COGELEC

COGELEC is the French leader in access control systems for building complexes. In 2007, COGELEC created the first global wireless interphone with subscription offer, under the Intratone brand. COGELEC has already outfitted more than 1 million homes, out of a potential total of 15.4 million homes in France. COGELEC is an international group also offering its solutions in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Based on an indirect distribution model, combined with very close-knit relations with end clients (social landlords and building complex management associations), COGELEC posted revenue of €40.4m in 2020.

COGELEC is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, and is part of the Growth AllShare, Tech Croissance and PEA-PME 150 index.

For more information: www.cogelec.fr

1 Press release of 22 October 2020.