Cogelec : Turnover 2022

PRESS RELEASE

2021 revenue up +27.5 % (€51.5m)

Positive trend across all business activities

Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, France, 10 February 2022 - 5.45 p.m., COGELEC (ISIN: FR0013335742/Ticker: ALLEC), the French leader in access control systems for building complexes, is today releasing its revenues for the 2021 financial year.

Revenue (in €m) 2021 2020 Change Q1 13.2 9.8 +35.0 % Q2 12.9 7.9 +63.6 % Q3 11.5 9.6 +19.2 % Q4 13.9 13.1 +6.3 % 12-month total 51.5 40.4 +27.5 %

Continued sales momentum in France and Europe

Revenue for the full year totalled €51.5m, up 27.5% compared with 2020, with business driven once again by continued growth in Intratone sales in France and strong sales momentum in Europe. Business activity increased 25.5% to €45.2m in France and 43.6% to €6.3m in Europe.

Subscriptions continued to grow, coming out at €13.7m (+20.0%) and accounting for 27% of sales in FY 2021.

In Q4, COGELEC's business volume reached €13.9m, up 6.3%. Against a backdrop that remained impacted by the health crisis, marked by continued inertia in investment decisions at general meetings and a slowdown in construction and public works in December, the Group maintained business activity at satisfactory levels. COGELEC was also able to diversify its sources of supply of electronic components to respect all of its delivery deadlines and boost its market share.

2022 Outlook

COGELEC's confidence in another year of strong growth in 2022 is underpinned by continued strong business momentum in France, the expected unwinding in coming quarters of numerous decisions previously postponed at general meetings, and the determination of the sales teams in Europe.

