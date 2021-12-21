Log in
    CCOI   US19239V3024

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCOI)
Cogent Communications : CEO and CFO to Participate an Upcoming Conference

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. December 21, 2021 - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Wallace, Cogent's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following conference:

The Citi 2022 Apps Economy Virtual Conference is being held virtually. Dave Schaeffer and Sean Wallace will be presenting on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference presentation by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Cogent

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 215 markets across 50 countries.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N St, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

# # #

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

###

Disclaimer

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
