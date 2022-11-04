Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCOI   US19239V3024

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCOI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
53.87 USD   +2.16%
09:01aCogent Communications CEO to Present at an Upcoming Conference
PR
11/03Cogent Communications Swings to Q3 Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
11/03Transcript : Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cogent Communications CEO to Present at an Upcoming Conference

11/04/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conference:

The 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications "TIMT" Conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Thursday, November 15th at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference presentation by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Cogent

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 219 markets across 51 countries.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogent-communications-ceo-to-present-at-an-upcoming-conference-301668715.html

SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
09:01aCogent Communications CEO to Present at an Upcoming Conference
PR
11/03Cogent Communications Swings to Q3 Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
11/03Transcript : Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov..
CI
11/03Cogent : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (CCOI) COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.17, vs. Street..
MT
11/03Cogent Communications Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases its Regular Quar..
PR
11/03Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
11/03Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Approves Regular Quarterly Dividend Payable on Dec..
CI
10/12T-Mobile US to See Lower Full-year 2022, 2023 EBITDA, Oppenheimer Says
MT
10/12Cogent Communications to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on November 3rd, 2022
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations