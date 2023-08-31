WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conference:

The BofA Securities 2023 Media Communications and Entertainment Conference is being held at the Bank of America Grace Pavilion in New York, NY. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Wednesday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference presentation by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Cogent

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in hundreds of major metropolitan markets across over 54 countries.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at info@cogentco.com.

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogent-communications-ceo-to-present-at-an-upcoming-conference-301914873.html

SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.