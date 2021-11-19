Correction of a release from 28/10/2021, 11:19 CET/CEST - cogia AG: Upgrade to the Quality Segment Primary Market of the Stock Exchange- update

DGAP-News: cogia AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Research Update

Increased visibilt y and improved access to investors

Inclusion in continuous XETRA trading has taken place

Research now available in English Less than a year after the initial listing on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange on 17 December 2020, the shares of cogia AG (ISIN DE000A3H2226/ A3H222) have now also been included in the quality segment of the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, the primary market.



cogia AG is convinced that now the company's visibility is significantly strengthened and at the same time a considerably improved tradability of the shares is ensured. In addition, the upgrade facilitates access to international investors, also in the context of future capital increases, as well as further diversification of the shareholder base.



The upgrade to a higher stock exchange segment is in line with the growth strategy of cogia, which only in September announced the majority takeover (51% of the shares) of elastic.io GmbH, Bonn, until then a wholly owned subsidiary of mVISE AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE0006204589).



Pascal Lauria, CEO of cogia AG: "The listing in the primary market underlines our success to date and will support our growth ambitions. In this context, we look forward to further intensifying our capital market activities in the future and expanding our shareholder base."



Therefore, the research of Dr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH on Cogia AG has been updated



About cogia AG:

Cogia is a provider of AI-based and patented semantic solutions in the field of "Big Data Analytics" and media monitoring technology. The company offers products for intelligent information search, organisation and analysis for web and social media. The goal is to support companies and organisations in the optimal utilisation of available information by using automated processes to make the content of existing digitalised knowledge accessible and to process it in a structured manner. In 2020, the company expanded its product portfolio with the new solution in the area of "customer experience": the Cogia Customer Experience Manager (Cogia CXM). Cogia supports customers from public authorities, business, agencies and NGOs in the evaluation of internet information, among them Fortune 500 customers.

