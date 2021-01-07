Log in
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO

(COGN3)
Cogna Educação S A : Material Fact - Response to the Valor Econômico

01/07/2021 | 07:34am EST
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A.

CNPJ no. 02.800.026/0001-40

CNPJ/ME no. 03.818.379/0001-30

NIRE 31.300.025.187

NIRE 31.300.121.445

Public Corporation Category A

Public Corporation Category B

MATERIAL FACT

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX: COGNY) ("Cogna") and SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("Saber"), with due observance to Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law no. 6.404/76 ("Corporate Law"), to the regulation of the Brazilian Securities Commission, Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM ("CVM"), to CVM Instruction no 358, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, in view of news article published today at newspaper Valor Econômico, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that they are currently negotiating a potential transaction involving the purchase and sale of certain educational assets between Eleva Educação S.A. ("Eleva"), on one side, and direct or indirect affiliates of Cogna, on the other side ("Transaction").

The Transaction may encompass the sale of certain schools controlled directly or indirectly by Saber to Eleva, as well as the sale of learning system by Eleva to Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A., an affiliate of Cogna and of Vasta Platform Limited.

Cogna and Saber inform that no binding agreements regarding the Transaction have been signed and there is no assurance that an agreement will be reached among the parties.

Belo Horizonte, January 07, 2021.

Bruno Giardino Roschel de Araújo

Investor Relations Officer of

Cogna Educação S.A. and Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A.

1

Disclaimer

Cogna Educacional SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 12:33:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 921 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net income 2020 -1 087 M -205 M -205 M
Net Debt 2020 5 738 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,93x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 8 448 M 1 584 M 1 591 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 26 933
Free-Float 82,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,43 BRL
Last Close Price 4,52 BRL
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Evando José Neiva Chairman
Jamil Saud Marques Chief Financial Officer
Walfrido Silvino dos Mares Guia Neto Director
Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO0.00%1 584
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-6.61%40 090
GSX TECHEDU INC.-10.21%11 071
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.77%4 548
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.94%4 196
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED0.54%3 617
