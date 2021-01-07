Cogna Educação S A : Material Fact - Response to the Valor Econômico

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. CNPJ no. 02.800.026/0001-40 CNPJ/ME no. 03.818.379/0001-30 NIRE 31.300.025.187 NIRE 31.300.121.445 Public Corporation Category A Public Corporation Category B

MATERIAL FACT

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX: COGNY) ("Cogna") and SABER SERVIÇOS EDUCACIONAIS S.A. ("Saber"), with due observance to Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law no. 6.404/76 ("Corporate Law"), to the regulation of the Brazilian Securities Commission, Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM ("CVM"), to CVM Instruction no 358, dated as of January 3, 2002, as amended, in view of news article published today at newspaper Valor Econômico, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that they are currently negotiating a potential transaction involving the purchase and sale of certain educational assets between Eleva Educação S.A. ("Eleva"), on one side, and direct or indirect affiliates of Cogna, on the other side ("Transaction").

The Transaction may encompass the sale of certain schools controlled directly or indirectly by Saber to Eleva, as well as the sale of learning system by Eleva to Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A., an affiliate of Cogna and of Vasta Platform Limited.

Cogna and Saber inform that no binding agreements regarding the Transaction have been signed and there is no assurance that an agreement will be reached among the parties.

Belo Horizonte, January 07, 2021.

Bruno Giardino Roschel de Araújo

Investor Relations Officer of

Cogna Educação S.A. and Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A.

