  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Cogna Educação S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COGN3   BRCOGNACNOR2

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

(COGN3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cogna Educação S A : Day 2021

12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
Cogna

Presentation

Rodrigo Galindo

Cogna Educação CEO

BEGINNING OF AN

EXTENDED DIGITAL

TRANSFORMATION

JOURNEY

The company

IPO and Kroton

was founded

Acquisition

creation

Acquisition

Acquisition

1966

2007

2010

2011

2014

2017

+ 20 acquisitions since 2010

From B2C segment, to B2C, B2B and B2B2C models

From centralization to autonomy

From traditional to agile working

From client/supplier relationship to full integration between business and technology

From traditional business to platform business model

A new mindset, a new culture

3

The company transformation initiated in 2017, generated three main avenues for growth: hybrid and digital education,

medical education and platform businesses

BEGINNING OF AN EXTENDED DIGITAL

TRANSFORMATION

JOURNEY

Hybrid and Digital Education

Medical Education and

Platform Businesses

The company

was founded IPO and Kroton creation

Acquisition Acquisition Acquisition

Acquisition

Creation of

IPO

1966

Cogna

Eleva Learning

System

2007

acquisition

2010

2011

2014

+ 20 acquisitions since 2010

2017

2018

2019

2020

4

2021

  1. SOLID COMPANY,

with more than a half century of history providing high quality education to millions of Brazilians, with widely acquaintance and recognized brands

+70 brands

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cogna Educação SA published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 198 M 925 M 925 M
Net income 2021 -548 M -97,6 M -97,6 M
Net Debt 2021 6 185 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 433 M 971 M 967 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 26 933
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cogna Educação S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,90 BRL
Average target price 3,94 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frederico da Cunha Villa CFO, VP-Finance & Investor Relations Officer
Nicolau Ferreira Chacur Chairman
Fabio Sampaio de Lacerda Vice President-People & Corporate Operations
Luiz Antonio de Moraes Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.-37.37%971
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.71%4 087
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-87.62%3 903
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-92.92%3 263
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-17.22%3 054
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.15.85%1 984