Cogna Educação S.A.

COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.

(COGN3)
News 
Press Releases

Cogna Educação S A : Notice to the Market - New Release Date for 4Q20 Results

03/25/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S/A

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.800.026/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 31.300.025.187

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Belo Horizonte, March 25, 2021 - Cogna Educação S.A. (B3: COGN3; OTCQX: COGNY) ("Cogna" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market in general that, as per its Corporate Events Calendar which was republished in the website of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ("CVM") and of the Company, the release date of its quarterly results relating to 4Q20 was altered to March 31, 2021, before trading hours.

The Company will inform as to the new times of its conference call in due time.

For more information, please contact the Investor Relations department:

Bruno Giardino, Pedro Gomes or Guilherme Guirão

E-mail: dri@kroton.com.br

Disclaimer

Cogna Educação SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 21:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
