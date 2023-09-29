Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.020284 million. Net loss was CAD 1.93 million compared to CAD 1.59 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was CAD 0.024449 million. Net loss was CAD 4.04 million compared to CAD 3.07 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.
Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2023
September 29, 2023 at 05:44 pm EDT
