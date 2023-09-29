Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. is a Canada-based technology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA), for use in medical and commercial environments for potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia. The Company's ICA uses artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to detect the earliest signs of cognitive impairment by testing the performance of brain. Its products include CognICA and OptiMind. The CognICA has various applications from providing a measure of cognitive function, to long-term health monitoring, corporate wellness, and personalized brain health. The OptiMind is a wellness app that measures individuals everyday cognitive performance. The Company serves various industries, including healthcare, elder care, enterprise, everyday use, and research. The ICA is available for clinical use in the United States of America, United Kingdom and Europe.