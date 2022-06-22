Log in
Cognex Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

06/22/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending July 3, 2022.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 5, 2022. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13730768.

Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call or an archived recording on the Cognex Investor Relations website: https://www.cognex.com/Investor.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $9 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 141 M - -
Net income 2022 296 M - -
Net cash 2022 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 7 464 M 7 464 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 257
Free-Float 95,9%
