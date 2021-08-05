Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cognex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGNX   US1924221039

COGNEX CORPORATION

(CGNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cognex : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. This dividend is payable on September 3, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $8 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COGNEX CORPORATION
04:16pCOGNEX CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04:16pCOGNEX : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:15pCOGNEX : Reports Record Quarterly Revenue
BU
04:13pCOGNEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
08/04COGNEX : How to Manage Images in In-Sight ViDi
PU
08/03COGNEX : How Brainlab Uses 3D Vision to Achieve Accurate Patient Positioning
PU
07/27COGNEX : 5 Key Deep Learning Classification Metrics
PU
07/26COGNEX : Introduces High Speed Steerable Mirror for Large Area Scanning with a S..
PU
07/20COGNEX : Best Practices for Using Optical Filters
PU
07/15COGNEX : In-Sight ViDi Statistics Overview
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 014 M - -
Net income 2021 285 M - -
Net cash 2021 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,9x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 15 928 M 15 928 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 055
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart COGNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cognex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 90,19 $
Average target price 90,40 $
Spread / Average Target 0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul D. Todgham Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Anthony Sun Chairman
Theodor Krantz Independent Director
Dianne M. Parrotte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION11.29%15 928
SMC CORPORATION7.20%40 232
SHIMADZU CORPORATION11.10%11 968
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.3.67%8 648
RENISHAW PLC-8.42%5 337
GUANG ZHOU GRG METROLOGY & TEST CO., LTD.-0.52%3 345