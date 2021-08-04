Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cognex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGNX   US1924221039

COGNEX CORPORATION

(CGNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cognex : How to Manage Images in In-Sight ViDi

08/04/2021 | 12:16am EDT
How to Manage Images in In-Sight ViDi

Image management is critical to deep learning applications because these applications may use hundreds of images taken from a production line. Images must capture the most common production scenarios that a machine vision camera will encounter as parts or components move through the process. The image set must reflect as many of these scenarios as possible.


Cognex In-Sight ViDi tools have plenty of options to help you manage the images that are the bedrock of your machine vision application. This video walks you through the image-management features and illustrates the importance of:

Folders. The images that train your deep learning application have to be divided between 'good' and 'bad.' Good images represent the proper state for a part or component. Bad images represent defects like scratches, dents, or fluid spills. Separating the images into folders named 'good' and 'bad' simplifies this process.

Labels. Adding labels to a filename makes it easier to find all the images that share a common characteristic. Labeling can separate images into groups in situations where you might not want to place them in folders. A label might be 'good' or 'bad,' but it also might refer to any number of variables - like the time of day the image was taken.

Sorting. In-Sight ViDi helps you group similar images and complete tasks like applying a label or adding to a folder. When you're dealing with huge image sets, sorting accelerates everything. Sorting also ensures that your application gives equal weight to all of your training images. Without sorting, the algorithm might give too much weight to one fraction of the images and not enough to another. Sorting can balance out the distribution.

Mary Dean | 08-04-2021
More Posts on

Disclaimer

Cognex Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 014 M - -
Net income 2021 285 M - -
Net cash 2021 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 15 780 M 15 780 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 055
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart COGNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cognex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 89,35 $
Average target price 90,40 $
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul D. Todgham Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Anthony Sun Chairman
Theodor Krantz Independent Director
Dianne M. Parrotte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION12.08%15 891
SMC CORPORATION6.12%40 435
SHIMADZU CORPORATION11.60%12 166
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.3.97%8 673
RENISHAW PLC-10.16%5 235
GUANG ZHOU GRG METROLOGY & TEST CO., LTD.5.18%3 371