COGNEX CORPORATION

(CGNX)
Cognex : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/28/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for Q3-2020 of $0.06 per share, payable on November 27, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 9%, over the $0.055 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2.3 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 735 M - -
Net income 2020 115 M - -
Net cash 2020 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 102x
Yield 2020 0,35%
Capitalization 11 542 M 11 542 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 267
Free-Float 95,6%
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 60,29 $
Last Close Price 66,70 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target -9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Shillman Executive Chairman & Chief Culture Officer
Paul D. Todgham Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Patrick A. Alias Non-Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Theodor Krantz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION16.74%11 542
SMC CORPORATION11.67%35 774
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.29.13%25 232
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-10.90%8 647
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-2.10%6 053
RENISHAW PLC48.35%5 318
