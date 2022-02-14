Cognex : Launches DataMan 280 Series Fixed-Mount Barcode Readers

Natick, MA, USA February 14, 2022

Premium decoding technology in a compact form factor

NATICK, Mass.- February 14, 2022-Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, introduces the DataMan® 280 series fixed-mount barcode readers. The DataMan 280 is engineered to solve a broad range of ID applications, including tough 1D, 2D, and Direct Part Mark (DPM) code applications in manufacturing and logistics.



"Cognex specializes in decoding the most difficult to read barcodes at the highest speed and accuracy," said Carl Gerst, Cognex's Executive Vice President of Products and Platforms. "Optimized with our latest patented decoding algorithms, the DataMan 280 combines advanced technology from Cognex's premium ID platforms into a compact and cost-effective housing."



The DataMan 280 features a high-resolution sensor combined with a dynamic image formation system to improve code handling and coverage. This technology, along with connectivity options for today's Industry 4.0 manufacturing needs, allows users to read complex barcodes reliably while improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and throughput.



DataMan 280 is ideal for reading codes on automotive and medical device parts, bottles and packages, pallets, and for presentation scanning. Combined with Cognex Edge Intelligence (EI), it provides advanced Industry 4.0 features like easy web browser connectivity, device management, and performance monitoring. The modular hardware and software can be configured to solve any application and futureproof your investment.



For more information, visit cognex.com/DataMan280 or call 1-(855) 4-COGNEX.



Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.