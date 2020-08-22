Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cognex Corporation    CGNX

COGNEX CORPORATION

(CGNX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/21 04:00:00 pm
66.02 USD   -0.14%
01:57aCOGNEX : Launches DataMan® 470 Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System
PU
08/13COGNEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03COGNEX : Launches 3D-A1000 Item Detection System
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cognex : Launches DataMan® 470 Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/22/2020 | 08:57pm EDT

Cognex Launches DataMan® 470 Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System

Reads codes on the underside of packages with 99.9% accuracy

NATICK, Mass.-August24, 2020-Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, introduces the DataMan® 470 Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System for logistics applications. With an innovative, area-scan-based approach, the system quickly and accurately reads codes on packages with face-down labels, making it ideal for solving high-speed, complex material handling applications in retail distribution and ecommerce fulfillment centers.

"As online shoppers increasingly expect same or next-day

delivery, retailers are under pressure to increase throughput as orders move through supply chains and logistics channels," said Carl Gerst, Cognex Senior Vice President. "By extending barcode reading coverage to the underside of the box, this system ensures the right products get routed to the right customers as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The Cognex Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System deciphers 1D and 2D codes faster than traditional line scan technology, which builds the entire image before decoding, causing packages to travel longer distances. By capturing images and executing patented algorithms simultaneously, Cognex readers deliver faster results while reducing the distance between the reader and the divert. Additionally, expanding scan coverage to the bottom side of packages yields higher read rates that reduce manual manipulation and rework costs.

Positioned under the conveyor, DataMan 470 barcode readers decipher the codes as packages pass over a gap in the belt and communicate the data to a PLC that makes decisions about the parcel. Weighing just 35 lbs., the compact system can be installed individually or as part of a multi- sided tunnel in just 30 minutes.

For more information, visit cognex.com/bottom-sideor call 1-(855)4-COGNEX.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Cognex Corporation

One Vision Drive

Natick, MA 01760-2059

(508) 650-3000

fax (508) 650-3333

www.cognex.com

Disclaimer

Cognex Corporation published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 00:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COGNEX CORPORATION
01:57aCOGNEX : Launches DataMan® 470 Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System
PU
08/13COGNEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03COGNEX : Launches 3D-A1000 Item Detection System
PU
07/29COGNEX CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
07/29COGNEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events (form ..
AQ
07/29COGNEX : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/29COGNEX : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Material Impairments..
AQ
07/29COGNEX : Reports Less-Than-Fabulous Results for the Second Quarter of 2020
BU
06/30COGNEX : 100% Accurate Barcode Verification with New Inline Barcode Verifier fro..
AQ
06/17COGNEX : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 732 M - -
Net income 2020 115 M - -
Net cash 2020 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 102x
Yield 2020 0,34%
Capitalization 11 425 M 11 425 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 267
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart COGNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cognex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 59,20 $
Last Close Price 66,02 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Shillman Executive Chairman & Chief Culture Officer
Paul D. Todgham Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Patrick A. Alias Non-Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Theodor Krantz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION17.81%11 425
SMC CORPORATION16.74%36 879
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.21.01%23 012
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-6.98%8 903
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.10.15%6 680
RENISHAW PLC24.26%4 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group