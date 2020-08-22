Cognex Launches DataMan® 470 Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System

Reads codes on the underside of packages with 99.9% accuracy

NATICK, Mass.-August24, 2020-Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, introduces the DataMan® 470 Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System for logistics applications. With an innovative, area-scan-based approach, the system quickly and accurately reads codes on packages with face-down labels, making it ideal for solving high-speed, complex material handling applications in retail distribution and ecommerce fulfillment centers.

"As online shoppers increasingly expect same or next-day

delivery, retailers are under pressure to increase throughput as orders move through supply chains and logistics channels," said Carl Gerst, Cognex Senior Vice President. "By extending barcode reading coverage to the underside of the box, this system ensures the right products get routed to the right customers as quickly and efficiently as possible."

The Cognex Bottom-Side Barcode Reading System deciphers 1D and 2D codes faster than traditional line scan technology, which builds the entire image before decoding, causing packages to travel longer distances. By capturing images and executing patented algorithms simultaneously, Cognex readers deliver faster results while reducing the distance between the reader and the divert. Additionally, expanding scan coverage to the bottom side of packages yields higher read rates that reduce manual manipulation and rework costs.

Positioned under the conveyor, DataMan 470 barcode readers decipher the codes as packages pass over a gap in the belt and communicate the data to a PLC that makes decisions about the parcel. Weighing just 35 lbs., the compact system can be installed individually or as part of a multi- sided tunnel in just 30 minutes.

For more information, visit cognex.com/bottom-sideor call 1-(855)4-COGNEX.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.