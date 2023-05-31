Cognex : Launches Embedded AI-Based Vision System with Applications for OEMs in Life Sciences

Natick, MA, USA May 31, 2023

Innovative vision system leverages easy-to-use edge learning technology to automate complex visual inspections and code reading

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, announces the launch of the Advantage 182 vision system designed to automate complex location, classification, and inspection tasks. This all-in-one vision system includes advanced machine vision, barcode reading, and edge learning technology to automate a variety of tasks-from simple presence/absence detection and track-and-trace applications to high-precision alignment and complex color inspections. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the life sciences industry may embed the Advantage 182 vision system into their custom solutions to solve challenges like test tube detection and classification, measuring the phases of centrifuged blood, and identifying pathology samples.



"The Advantage 182 is the very first vision system in the life sciences industry to deploy edge learning technology," said Kevin Ryan, Director of Product Marketing for Life Sciences. "Edge learning leverages pre-trained, AI-based algorithms to automate and scale inspection applications. Using as few as five to ten training images, users can quickly configure the edge learning tools to solve complex applications, like advanced classification, in minutes. This technology will be a game-changer in the life sciences industry due to its high ease of use, scalability, and accuracy."



Along with edge learning tools, users can run rule-based tools on the Advantage 182 system, allowing them to leverage a complete vision toolset and reconfigure the system to address new applications as their needs change.



In addition to software flexibility, Advantage 182 offers modular hardware that enables quick integration into existing operations, as well as the ability to build custom solutions. The hardware components also offer long-term revision control, which protects initial investments and eliminates duplicate activity by giving users the ability to repurpose previous work.



(No Cognex system is a medical device or accessory to a medical device nor is intended for diagnosis or treatment purposes and has not been cleared or approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration. Cognex provides untrained deep learning vision systems to customers. Once the systems are trained by users or clinicians, they may produce results like those described here.)



For more information, visit: cognex.com/advantage-182 or call 1-(855) 4-COGNEX.

