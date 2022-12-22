Advanced search
    CGNX   US1924221039

COGNEX CORPORATION

(CGNX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
46.96 USD   -2.15%
Cognex : Powerful, AI-based OCR capabilities now available on the In-Sight 2800 Vision System

12/22/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Natick, MA, USA December 22, 2022

Powerful, AI-based OCR capabilities now available on the In-Sight 2800 Vision System

Edge learning technology simplifies character reading applications to improve quality control and traceability

NATICK, Mass.- December 22, 2022-Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX), the leader in industrial machine vision, has expanded the capabilities of its In-Sight® 2800 vision system to include optical character recognition (OCR). The new ViDi™ EL Read tool, powered by edge learning technology, deciphers human-readable characters on reflective, low-contrast and non-flat surfaces with ease.


"The In-Sight 2800 with edge learning redefines ease of use, allowing anyone to deploy AI-based applications regardless of experience level," said Lavanya Manohar, Cognex Vice President of Vision Systems. "ViDi EL Read replaces complicated programming with example-based training, making it simple to set up OCR models to read characters on challenging surfaces and even multiple lines of text simultaneously."

Companies across all the industries we serve have been looking for an easy-to-use OCR solution and are enthusiastic about this new offering. Food and beverage producers can easily read expiration dates, even on curved surfaces, to verify freshness and prevent consumer recalls. Medical device and pharmaceutical companies can verify dates and lot codes to ensure vaccine efficacy and compliance with medical standards. Electric vehicle manufacturers can quickly locate and read the alphanumeric text laser etched on the bottom sides of EV batteries to improve traceability, and logistics facilities can decipher codes and text on a variety of package types to ensure proper routing and prevent rework.

OCR applications can be time-consuming to set up, requiring hours of programming by highly trained engineers, preventing many companies from automating this type of inspection. Using the ViDi EL Read tool, models are set up and deployed directly on the device in minutes with as few as 10 sample images. The accuracy of the results is measured by a confidence score that is displayed below each of the trained characters offering real-time, visual feedback and reassurance of reliable traceability across the supply chain.

The In-Sight 2800 vision system was first released in April 2022 designed to solve complex classification applications. The ViDi EL Read tool will begin shipping this quarter. Additional tools are currently in development and scheduled for release in coming months.

For more information about the In-Sight 2800, visit: cognex.com/in-sight-2800 or call 1-855-4-COGNEX.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Cognex Corporation published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 21:16:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
