Cognex : Should Your Business Use Mobile Scanners?

Today, we use smartphones in nearly all aspects of life - communicating with loved ones, shopping for nearly anything, watching television shows, the list is seemingly endless. In recent years, the use of smartphones has also expanded into the daily workflows of many industries. This is becauseAndroid and iOS smartphones have become ubiquitous, replacing pen and paper, calculators, personal computers, cameras, and even specialty devices like surveying equipment. Even barcode scanners now have mobile capabilities, making them accessible to more businesses than ever before.

However, evenpurpose-built barcode scanners that are critical to the operationsof many industries, may no longer need to betraditional fixed-mount scanners. Your application may be best suited for the advantages of mobile barcode scanners.

Mobile barcode scannersthat you see today(e.g., smartphones paired with barcode scanning software or a software development kit (SDK)can perform image-based barcode reading, feature a high-resolution camera, along withfast processing and decoding. They're cost effective, easy to use, scalable, and can be activated on employees' existing devices, making them a good fit for companies that need to get up and running quickly with barcode scanning capabilities.

For example, delivery drivers may need to quickly scan a barcode on a customer's driver's license. However, that delivery person doesn't need a rugged, handheld barcode scannersince they don't work in an industrial environment, and their company doesn't need to spend money issuing complex devices that would require training the fleet. Rather, that driver should be able to easily use their own smartphoneto scan the license, with minimal training and set up.

Here are the 4 main advantages of mobile barcode scanning, strategiesfor choosing between mobile and traditional handheld scanners, and common applications for mobile scanning.