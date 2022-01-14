Cognex : Should Your Business Use Mobile Scanners?
01/14/2022
Is a Mobile Barcode Scanner Right for my Business?
Today, we use smartphones in nearly all aspects of life - communicating with loved ones, shopping for nearly anything, watching television shows, the list is seemingly endless. In recent years, the use of smartphones has also expanded into the daily workflows of many industries. This is becauseAndroid and iOS smartphones have become ubiquitous, replacing pen and paper, calculators, personal computers, cameras, and even specialty devices like surveying equipment. Even barcode scanners now have mobile capabilities, making them accessible to more businesses than ever before.
However, evenpurpose-built barcode scanners that are critical to the operationsof many industries, may no longer need to betraditional fixed-mount scanners. Your application may be best suited for the advantages of mobile barcode scanners.
Mobile barcode scannersthat you see today(e.g., smartphones paired with barcode scanning software or a software development kit (SDK)can perform image-based barcode reading, feature a high-resolution camera, along withfast processing and decoding. They're cost effective, easy to use, scalable, and can be activated on employees' existing devices, making them a good fit for companies that need to get up and running quickly with barcode scanning capabilities.
For example, delivery drivers may need to quickly scan a barcode on a customer's driver's license. However, that delivery person doesn't need a rugged, handheld barcode scannersince they don't work in an industrial environment, and their company doesn't need to spend money issuing complex devices that would require training the fleet. Rather, that driver should be able to easily use their own smartphoneto scan the license, with minimal training and set up.
Here are the 4 main advantages of mobile barcode scanning, strategiesfor choosing between mobile and traditional handheld scanners, and common applications for mobile scanning.
Benefits of mobile barcode scanning
1.Cost effective: Most smartphone-based scanning software and tools are cost effective and flexible in their payment models. Scanning software is a subscription, billable monthly or annually. Smartphones are available in a wide range of price points depending on the number of featuresif new devices are needed. But,more likely than not, employees already have a personal and/or work-issued smartphone in their possession.
2.Scalable:Since smartphones are multi-purpose, allowingenterprises to purchasedevices that can be recirculated and repurposed when the demand changes, like when the holiday seasonends. It is alsofast andeasy toacquire and set up smartphones when there is an urgent need to scale.
3.EasytoUse:Since most people use iOS and Android smartphones daily, they are familiar with the operating systems and general functionsof the devices. Using a smartphone as a scanner is just as easy as taking a picture of your family - aim, point,and click. Beyond this, many people are already users of smartphone-basedscanning as it integrates into oureverydaylives. For example, since restaurants began opening after Covid-related closures, scanning a QR code to view a menu has become commonplace. Consumers also use scanning on their phones to check prices or get more information about products in retail stores.
4.Bring your own device (BYOD) model:BYOD refers to employees using their personally owned devices to access enterprise applications and data. Many enterprises have adopted a BYOD model for scanning and productivity devices.To the employer, this reduces the cost of the device, leaving only the scanning application. For employees, this model makes it easier for them to interact with enterprise applications, since they are accessible on the devicesthey are already used to.
When to choose a mobile scanner vs. a traditional handheld scanner
Smartphones can be a low-cost, scalable solution for many applications and industries, but it'simportant to know when smartphones are the best fit versusdedicated scanning hardware. This chart is a good starting resource to determine which scanner featuresare the best fit for your application.
Applications for Smartphones
Applications for Traditional Handheld Scanners
Low-volume Scanning
Employees scan less than 50 times per hour. Smartphones work well when used sparingly and in workflows that include other activities between scans.
High-volume Scanning
Employees scan more than 50 times per hour. Ergonomically, it can be straining to hold a phone upright and look through the screen to aim. For these applications, overhead presentation readers or handheld barcode readers would be most effective.
Battery life is an advantage for traditional hand helds; in high-volume scanning environments, smartphones and even tablets often do not have enough battery power to last a full day or even a modest shift.
Barcodes on Labels
Barcodes are printed on labels with minimal damage. Although smartphone-based scanning products are impressive in their ability to read damaged codes, they perform best with well-formed and well-printed codes.
Difficult Barcodes
Many industries use Direct Part Marking (DPM) techniques to put barcodes directly onto the product or material being tracked. These applications often required specialized lighting found only on dedicated scanning hardware. Barcodes can also be difficult if they have extreme damage, even if they are printed on labels. Handheld barcode readers are usually best suited for severe damage.
Light/Moderate Environments
Applications that get normal wear-and-tear, short tumbles, and no exposure to the elements are best for smartphones.
Harsh Environments
Some industries have harsh environments where devices can be dropped repeatedly or subjected to harsh oils or chemicals. In these cases, there are handheld scanners purpose-built to handle these applications.
Common applications for mobile barcode scanners:
Automotive: VIN scanning
Banking: loan applications
Consumer: retail product information lookup
Delivery: small package, home services, age verification
Food and Beverage: inventory/distribution
Healthcare: drug tracking/inventory, at-home Covid-19 tests
Retail: shopping assistant, price lookup
Transportation: in-flight food and beverage sales, boardingpass scanning
Freight: less-than-truckload (LTL) pickup and delivery
When talking about barcode scanning, it's important to remember thatthesedevices arepart of a larger ecosystem.A barcode usually has a long chain of scanning conducted by different devices along the way. It's important to choose the correct device for the application, whether it's a fixed-mount barcode system for a conveyor line, a presentation reader for a packout station, a handheld reader for DPM codes in manufacturing,or a smartphone for scanning in the field.
In terms of whether to choose a mobile barcode scanner, it will ultimately depend on your applications and the lifecyclesof your product barcodes. With the benefits mobile scanners provide, they are starting to alignmore and morewith fast-paced consumer-facing businesses that requireflexibility and low hardware costs. Even if you've already deployed traditional handheld scanners in parts of your business, it's worth considering whether you have other applications that would benefit from mobile scanners.
