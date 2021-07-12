Cognex : How to Improve Logistics Operational Efficiency With Edge Intelligence

Anyone in logistics knows the challenges. Consumers demand faster and more accurate delivery as well as granular tracking that shows en-route packages in near real-time. The number of SKUs and single-unit sales continue to increase. New models of retail such as buy-online-pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) put increasing demands on supply chains.

While automation is growing quickly as a response to these challenges, logistics managers know that their biggest hurdle in increasing efficiency is the lack of accurate data. They are aware that their inventory numbers are inaccurate, their control over delivery expectation accuracy inadequate, and their ability to ensure vendor compliance is limited.

They also have trouble identifying the cause of no-reads in their barcode reading operations. This results in extra manual work to get packages finally moving to their destinations. And they know that if they could trace down those causes, they could make effective systematic changes that would consistently increase throughput.

Logistics managers want data and analytics that will let them identify, highlight, and respond quickly to inefficiencies and bottlenecks anywhere in the supply chain.

The solution is linking image-based barcode readers to edge computing processors in the distribution center floor to provide real-time operational visibility, a solution Cognex calls Edge Intelligence.

No-reads are the killer. Enormously capable image-based barcode readers in high-speed scan tunnels still throw no-reads, which require segregation of packages on hospital lines for manual rework. Identifying the causes of no-reads such as - no label present, torn label, or product inducted improperly - would allow for tracking down the cause of the problem and fixing it before it causes further delays.

The solution lies in edge computing. By continuously picking up every one of the many kinds of data from every reader, Cognex Edge Intelligence provides continuous and detailed monitoring of performance and combines and normalizes it all to form a detailed historical record of conditions on the line. Quick adjustments at just the right point keep the line moving, later analysis increases uptime in the long term.

Every time no-reads start showing up, the manager can look back to see if any anomalies preceded that event. Eventually, it becomes possible to spot the first signs of a possible problem and take action to prevent it. And all no-read images are collected and can be analyzed for performance metrics and to provide a record if there are regulatory or audit concerns.

Overall equipment efficiency (OEE) is the biggest driver for any e-commerce, retail, or parcel post operation, and this ability to anticipate device failures and to pinpoint problems quickly and fix them promptly has a strong effect on OEE.

Edge Intelligence can be set to automatically generate and push reports at regular intervals, rather than requiring someone to request data and use spreadsheets to analyze it. Managers can set their most useful key performance indicators (KPIs), and define alerts for particularly important performance problems.