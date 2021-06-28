Cognex : The Best Standard for Grading Dot Peen Codes

Dot peen codes are generated using a marking pinto stamp a series of closely spaced dots toadd numbers, text,or data matrix symbolsdirectly onto a part. Monitoring the quality of symbols marked by dot peen is crucial to ensure that pin, pressure, and speed remain consistent in creatingreadable codes.

However, selecting the right standard to grade dot peen code qualityis not always easy. Many manufacturers that make components requiring barcodesoften opt for AS9132, which isonlyused on data matrix symbols that are directly marked onto parts with dot peening. However, AS9132 along with several other standards, don't always get the job done.

In this post, we'll break down the various barcode grading standard options, why certain standards aren't suitablefor dot peen, and why ISO 29158isusuallythe smartest choice.