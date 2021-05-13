Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cognex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGNX   US1924221039

COGNEX CORPORATION

(CGNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cognex : Why 3D Inspections Are Finally As Easy As 2D Inspections

05/13/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Why 3D Inspections Are Finally As Easy As 2D Inspections

Most manufactured products are three-dimensional (3D) objects, so it makes sense that automation systems designed to operate in all three dimensions are more effective at assembly, quality assurance and other industrial tasks. Today, 3D machine vision systems typically perform three basic tasks: guiding automation (e.g., robots) to pick up objects, inspecting objects for defects, and gauging objects as part of an assembly process.

Flexible 3D laser scanning technology solves challenging applications

Today, 3D machine vision designers have multiple options at their disposal, including laser scanning, stereoscopic, and time-of-flight (ToF) solutions. Of these three solution sets, laser scanning is by far the most common, providing the fastest, most accurate, and most cost-effective 3D data acquisition solution.

The three primary types of laser scanners are: the laser profiler, the displacement sensor, and area-scan systems. Laser profilers generate surface maps by stacking individual profiles into a continuous image. Displacement sensors can generate true 3D point clouds of the entire object for better accuracy and usability than basic height maps.

The individual strengths of each 3D laser scanning solution make them attractive for a wide range of applications in automotive (flush & gap, part inspection, robot guidance), consumer products (counting, packaging, verification), food and beverage (inspection, counting, sorting, packaging), and electronics (presence-absence, quality assurance).

Three common challenges to 3D

3D vision solutions face three main challenges: The need to measure in three dimensions, including rotation around each axis for six degrees of freedom; the lack of true 3D tools; and the limitations of embedded processing and their impact on computing-intensive 3D applications.

Measuring objects with true six degrees of freedom challenges 3D vision systems because most 3D systems use height maps rather than true 3D point cloud scans. With height maps, height information is encoded in color, similar to the way temperatures are encoded in a thermal image. Unfortunately, humans don't see height in color, making these solutions hard to understand and program. Most 3D applications call for some level of movement, requiring the 3D vision system to accommodate rotation, tilt, and tilt direction. And finally, measurement accuracy can suffer when using 3D surface maps versus true point clouds because only point clouds represent the object as it appears in the 'real world.'

The lack of true 3D vision tools means many 3D solution developers spend time trying to solve 3D applications using 2D tools. This results in less accurate data, higher investments in engineering and longer development and run-time operations.

Finally, 3D vision solutions process a lot of data! For this reason, most 3D solutions depend on industrial PCs or expensive industrial PC processing units. These processors complicate cabling and retrofits, especially for robot-mounted solutions that already bring additional concerns about cable wear and the need to limit weight at the end of the robotic arm.

Building a better 3D solution

In light of the growing need for 3D vision solutions, Cognex has focused on solving the primary challenges to widespread deployment. The new 3D-L4000 solution, for example, uses a speckle-free laser to generate a full 3D point cloud instead of height maps and provides detailed information for each rotation and tilt.

New 3D solutions also present the full 3D-rendered point cloud to the operator, allowing them to rotate, tilt, and spin the object in any direction. This makes it easier to correlate features on the part with features on the display.

Cognex developed vision tools that work directly on the 3D point cloud, providing higher accuracy, and expanding the types of inspections that can be performed. Better yet, because inspections are in 3D, users can immediately experience how the vision tools operate on the actual part or component. The 3D-L4000 offers multiple dedicated 3D algorithms, including Blob3D, PatMax 3D, Edge3D, ExtractSphere 3D, ExtractCylinder 3D, and more. All these tools are accessible through In-Sight's patented spreadsheet-based user interface for intuitive programming and operation.

Today, using advanced 3D inspection systems, customers are able to deploy simple, non-contact solutions to eliminate defects and recalls. For instance, auto manufacturers can use 3D vision systems for brake pad inspection, verifying the gap width, the angle of the beveled edges, and the rivets to make sure that the friction material is secured correctly. These systems also perform 2D inspection, like checking reading date, lot codes, and labels that have been applied. This is only one of many applications that compact, easy-to-use 3D solutions are making possible.

Mary Dean | 05-12-2021
More Posts on

Disclaimer

Cognex Corporation published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COGNEX CORPORATION
09:42aCOGNEX  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Cognex to $82 From $89, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
09:28aCOGNEX  : Why 3D Inspections Are Finally As Easy As 2D Inspections
PU
05/10COGNEX  : VisionPro Deep Learning Identifies Covid-19 in Lung X-Rays
PU
05/07COGNEX  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Cognex to $72 From $68, Maintai..
MT
05/06COGNEX  : Earnings, Sales Increase in Q1; Flags Potential Decline in Q2 Gross Ma..
MT
05/06COGNEX  : Earnings Flash (CGNX) COGNEX CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $0.36, vs. Stree..
MT
05/06COGNEX  : Earnings Flash (CGNX) COGNEX CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $239M, vs...
MT
05/06COGNEX  : Reports Record First Quarter Results
BU
05/06COGNEX CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
05/06COGNEX  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 013 M - -
Net income 2021 285 M - -
Net cash 2021 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 12 949 M 12 949 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 055
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart COGNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cognex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 86,88 $
Last Close Price 73,32 $
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert J. Willett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul D. Todgham Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Anthony Sun Chairman
Theodor Krantz Independent Director
Dianne M. Parrotte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COGNEX CORPORATION-6.79%12 949
SMC CORPORATION-1.32%37 490
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-3.37%10 428
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.10.31%9 187
RENISHAW PLC-5.73%5 570
GUANG ZHOU GRG METROLOGY & TEST CO., LTD.-4.37%2 859