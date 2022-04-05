Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Cognition Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGN   ZAE000197042

COGNITION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CGN)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-03
0.52 ZAR    --.--%
11:28aCOGNITION : Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
03/11COGNITION : Change In Sponsor
PU
03/07COGNITION : Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cognition : Appointment of Company Secretary

04/05/2022 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cognition Holdings Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1997/010640/06) Share code: CGN ISIN: ZAE000197042

("Cognition" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Shareholders of Cognition ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcement published on SENS on Wednesday, 2 February 2022 wherein it was advised that Mr Stefan Kleynhans had resigned as Company Secretary.

Shareholders are hereby advised that, in accordance with paragraph 3.59(a) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ("Board") has appointed Mrs Felicia van der Merwe as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2022.

Mrs van der Merwe holds a BCompt and Post Graduate Diplomas in Accounting Sciences and Applied Accounting Sciences. She is a Chartered Accountant and General Tax Practitioner. In her career she has had exposure to different sides of an organisation ranging from internal finance, auditing, providing consulting services, professional training and technical services.

The Board is satisfied that Mrs van der Merwe possesses the competence and experience to fulfill the role.

Johannesburg

5 April 2022

Sponsor Merchantec Capital

Disclaimer

Cognition Holdings Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COGNITION HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:28aCOGNITION : Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
03/11COGNITION : Change In Sponsor
PU
03/07COGNITION : Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 D..
PU
03/07COGNITION : Change to the Board of Directors - Appointment of CEO
PU
03/07Cognition Holdings Limited Appoints Robert Charles Henry Fedder as an Executive Directo..
CI
03/07Cognition Holdings Limited Appoints Robert Charles Henry Fedder as Chief Executive Offi..
CI
02/25Cognition Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended 31 Decem..
CI
02/02Cognition Holdings Limited Announces Resignation of Stefan Kleynhans as Company Secreta..
CI
01/20Cognition Holdings Limited Announces Resignation of Mark Smith as Director
CI
2021Cognition Holdings Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 231 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2021 2,06 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net cash 2021 110 M 7,57 M 7,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 119 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart COGNITION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cognition Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Charles Henry Fedder Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter Albertus Scholtz Executive Director & Finance Director
Paul M. Jenkins Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Walstra Manager-Information Technology
Gaurang Mooney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNITION HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.53%8
ACCENTURE PLC-16.91%218 188
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.86%182 929
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.54%117 153
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.25%104 670
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.30%98 786