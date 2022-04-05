Cognition : Appointment of Company Secretary

Cognition Holdings Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Shareholders of Cognition ("Shareholders") are referred to the announcement published on SENS on Wednesday, 2 February 2022 wherein it was advised that Mr Stefan Kleynhans had resigned as Company Secretary.

Shareholders are hereby advised that, in accordance with paragraph 3.59(a) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the board of directors of the Company ("Board") has appointed Mrs Felicia van der Merwe as Company Secretary with effect from 1 April 2022.

Mrs van der Merwe holds a BCompt and Post Graduate Diplomas in Accounting Sciences and Applied Accounting Sciences. She is a Chartered Accountant and General Tax Practitioner. In her career she has had exposure to different sides of an organisation ranging from internal finance, auditing, providing consulting services, professional training and technical services.

The Board is satisfied that Mrs van der Merwe possesses the competence and experience to fulfill the role.

Johannesburg

5 April 2022

