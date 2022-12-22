Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGTX   US19243B1026

COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CGTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
2.220 USD   -5.53%
08:02aCognition Therapeutics Announces New “Conversations” Podcast Episode on Key Insights from Recent Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease
GL
08:01aCognition Therapeutics Announces New “Conversations” Podcast Episode on Key Insights from Recent Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease
AQ
12/21Cognition Therapeutics Announces Participation in Sachs 6th Annual Neuroscience Forum, Biotech Showcase, and BIO Partnering @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2023"
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cognition Therapeutics Announces New “Conversations” Podcast Episode on Key Insights from Recent Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease

12/22/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Features Alzheimer’s Experts: Christopher van Dyck, M.D. and Anton Porsteinsson, M.D. -

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CGTX), (the “Company” or “Cognition”) has released the second “Conversations” video podcast, featuring a virtual fireside discussion with neuroscience experts who share their perspective on clinical data recently presented at the 2022 CTAD conference in San Francisco, and implications for future Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.

Episode 2: "Building on Amyloid Lowering: Key Insights from Recent Data and Prospects for Complementary Therapeutic Approaches" is moderated by Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s chief medical officer and head of R&D, and features a conversation between:

  • Christopher H. van Dyck, M.D.
    Yale University School of Medicine Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, and Neuroscience;
    Director of the Yale School of Medicine Division of Aging and Geriatric Psychiatry;
    Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center; and
  • Anton P. Porsteinsson, M.D.
    University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry William B. and Sheila Konar Professor of Psychiatry, Neurology, Neuroscience, and Medicine;
    Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Care, Research and Education Program (AD-CARE)

Discussion topics include:

  • Reaction to the lecanemab CLARITY clinical study data presentation;
  • Emerging consensus on the value of targeting amyloid oligomers/protofibrils to achieve clinical benefit; and
  • Prospects for a multi-pronged approach to modulate amyloid and protect neurons from neurotoxic forms of Aβ to further slow Alzheimer’s disease progression.

Cognition Therapeutics welcomes comments, questions and feedback on this and other Conversations episodes which may be submitted at conversations@cogrx.com. We’d love to hear your thoughts!

About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com/ 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our cash and financial resources and our clinical development plans, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition, our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding, our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed the Securities Exchange Commission. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.  
info@cogrx.com   

Aline Sherwood (media)  
Scienta Communications  
asherwood@scientapr.com   

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng / Rosalyn Christian (investors)  
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.  
dboateng@tiberend.com / rchristian@tiberend.com  


All news about COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:02aCognition Therapeutics Announces New “Conversations” Podcast Episode on Key..
GL
08:01aCognition Therapeutics Announces New “Conversations” Podcast Episode on Key..
AQ
12/21Cognition Therapeutics Announces Participation in Sachs 6th Annual Neuroscience Forum, ..
GL
12/21Cognition Therapeutics Announces Participation in Sachs 6th Annual Neuroscience Forum, ..
AQ
12/15First Participant Dosed in Europe as Cognition Therapeutics Expand Phase 2 Alzheimer's ..
AQ
12/15Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Announces First Participant Dose in Europe as Cognition Th..
CI
12/01Cognition Therapeutics, Inc Presents Scientific Rationale, Clinical Biomarker and Precl..
CI
12/01Cognition Therapeutics Presents Scientific Rationale, Clinical Biomarker and Preclinica..
AQ
11/28Cognition Therapeutics Highlights Phase 2 SHIMMER Study of CT1812 in Dementia with Lewy..
AQ
11/28Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Highlights Phase 2 Shimmer Study of Ct1812 in Dementia wit..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -25,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53,2 M 53,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,22 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 395%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa R. Ricciardi Director
Andrew J. Einhorn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jack A. Khattar Chairman
Susan M. Catalano Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Anthony O. Caggiano Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.-64.87%53
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.15%78 627
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.53%74 582
BIONTECH SE-30.90%43 294
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-33.31%31 409
GENMAB A/S14.22%28 012