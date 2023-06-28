SEQUEL (COG0202)
Topline Results
A Pilot Electroencephalography (EEG) Study to Evaluate the Effect of CT1812
Treatment on Synaptic Activity in Subjects with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
2
SEQUEL Hypothesis
PrPc
• Aβ oligomers impair synaptic and
neuronal activity
• Will displacement of Aβ oligomers
LilrB2
TMEM97
PGRMC1
from synapses after treatment
with CT1812 lead to a detectable
NoGo
CT1812
Small Molecule
change in EEG patterns?
•
Izzo NJ, et al. Preclinical
and clinical biomarker
studies of CT1812: A novel approach to Alzheimer's
disease modification. Alzheimer's Dement. 2021;1-18
3
•
Izzo NJ, et al. Alzheimer's
therapeutics
targeting
amyloid
beta 1-42 oligomers
II: Sigma-2/PGRMC1
receptors mediate
Abeta 42 oligomer
binding and synaptotoxicity PLoS One. 2014 Nov 12; 9(11):e111899
•
Izzo NJ, et al. Alzheimer's
therapeutics
targeting
amyloid
beta 1-42 oligomers
I: Abeta 42 oligomer
binding to specific neuronal
receptors
is displaced by drug candidates that improve cognitive deficits PLoS One. 2014 Nov 12; 9(11):e111898
•
Limegrover, CS, et al. Alzheimer's Protection Effect of A673T Mutation May Be Driven by Lower Aβ Oligomer Binding
Affinity.
J Neurochem. 2020; 00: 1- 15. doi:10.1111/jnc.15212
SEQUEL (COG0202): Single-site qEEG Study in 16 Adults with Mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Two-groupcross-over design
Inclusion Criteria
Period One (4 weeks)
Period Two (4 weeks)
Assessments
- CSF positive for Aβ
‐ MRI consistent
CT1812 (n=8), 300mg
1:1
with Alzheimer's
disease diagnosis
Placebo (n=8)
‐ MMSE 18-26
‐ No add'l CNS
disorders
Oral QD Administration
Placebo
CT1812, 300mg
- Safety and PK
- Measurement of synaptic function via qEEG by relative theta power
- CSF and plasma biomarkers
- Cognition (ADAS- Cog-14,ADCS-CGIC,A-IADL-Q, NTB)*
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04735536
4Confidential
Study Design
Design: Two-groupcross-over study in 16 adults with mild-to-moderate AD
Single site: VUmc Alzheimer's Center, Amsterdam
Primary objectives:
- Assess safety, tolerability, PK of CT1812 following repeated dosing for 28 days
- Evaluate efficacy of CT1812 in restoring synaptic function through quantitative EEG as measured by:
- Global relative theta power (primary endpoint)
- Global alpha AECC, global relative alpha power, global relative beta power - key pre-specified exploratory endpoints
- Additional pre-specified EEG exploratory endpoints
Exploratory objectives:
- Cognitive measures: impact of CT1812 on cognitive and global functioning, as measured by the following:
- ADAS-Cog-14,ADCS-CGIC,A-IADL-Q
- Neuropsychological test battery (NTB), Controlled Word Association Test (COWAT), Trail Making Test (TMT) Parts A & B, and Wechsler Memory Digit Span (VMDS)
- Exploratory - biomarkers - pending
5
