COGNITION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
1.740 USD   +6.75%
Cognition Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference
GL
Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Cognition Therapeutics at Overweight With $12 Price Target
MT
Cognition Therapeutics Gets $2.1 Million Grant From National Institute on Aging for CT1812 Trial of Patients With Alzheimer's Disease
MT
Cognition Therapeutics to Participate in the 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

09/29/2022 | 07:31am EDT
PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX) (the “Company” or “Cognition”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina, announced today that the Company’s president and CEO, Lisa Ricciardi will participate in a panel discussion and host one-on-one meetings at the Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference taking place in San Francisco from October 6-7, 2022.

Details of Cognition’s participation in the conference are as follows:

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

Panel Title: Wave of Innovation for Alzheimer’s Disease – Small & Large Molecule Approaches for a Diverse Set of Targets

Panel Date/Time: October 7, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT

The panel presentation will be available only to conference participants and no webcast will be available. To schedule a meeting with Cognition’s management team during the conference, please contact your Cantor representative.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, including but not limited to, statements regarding our cash and financial resources and our clinical development plans, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition, our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding, our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our filings made with the Securities Exchange Commission. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact Information: 
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. 
info@cogrx.com

Aline Sherwood (media) 
Scienta Communications 
asherwood@scientapr.com
   
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng/Rosalyn Christian (investors) 
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
dboateng@tiberend.com
rchristian@tiberend.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -29,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 39,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 72,1%
Managers and Directors
Lisa R. Ricciardi Director
Andrew J. Einhorn Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jack A. Khattar Chairman
Susan M. Catalano Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Anthony O. Caggiano Chief Medical Officer
