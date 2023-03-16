UPDATE – Cognition Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2023, 8:00 a.m. ET

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical-stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders by regulating cellular damage response pathways, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 23, 2023 before the market open. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day to review the financial and operating results and provide a business update.



Conference Call Information:

Telephone Access: US/Canada Participant Toll-Free Dial-in Number: (800) 715-9871



US/Canada Participant International Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963



Conference ID Number: 8663531 Webcast Access: The audio webcast with live Q&A will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Cognition’s website. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at http://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts or statements that relate to present facts or current conditions, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: competition; our ability to secure new (and retain existing) grant funding; our ability to grow and manage growth, maintain relationships with suppliers and retain our management and key employees; our ability to successfully advance our current and future product candidates through development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials and costs related thereto; uncertainties inherent in the results of preliminary data and pre-clinical studies being predictive of the results of clinical trials; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, including regulatory approval of our product candidates; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the we may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors, including ongoing economic uncertainty; our estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which we compete; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives and continue to innovate our existing products; our ability to defend our intellectual property; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain and labor force; and the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual and quarterly reports filed the Securities Exchange Commission. These risks are not exhaustive and we face both known and unknown risks. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a dynamic industry and economy. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that we may face. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

