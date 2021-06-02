Cognizant : Climbs to 185 on 2021 Fortune 500 List

TEANECK, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced it is ranked at 185 on the 2021 Fortune 500, Fortune Magazine's annual ranking of America's largest companies. Cognizant debuted on the list in 2011 at 484. The company moved into the top 200 in 2018, and advanced nine places on this year's list.

Companies in the Fortune 500 are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Cognizant's 2020 revenue of $16.7 billion moved the company up to its current rank from 194 on the 2020 Fortune 500. Cognizant provides IT and consulting expertise in IoT, artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud and other key digital technologies to unlock business value and help clients in healthcare, life sciences, insurance, banking and finance, manufacturing, technology, retail and other industries compete as modern enterprises.

"We're pleased to move up the ranks of the Fortune 500," said Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant. "We are focused on helping clients deliver exceptional experiences created at the intersection of cloud and digital. I'm grateful to all of our associates for putting their hearts into living client-centricity under the difficult conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to emerge into a post-COVID world as a stronger, more focused and disciplined company positioned for strategic and financial success."

