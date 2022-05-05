Log in
Cognizant to Present at MoffettNathanson's 4th Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit

05/05/2022 | 11:01am EDT
TEANECK, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

MoffettNathanson's 4th Annual Payments, Processors, and IT Services Summit 

  • Presenter:       Brian Humphries - Chief Executive Officer
  • Date:               Thursday, May 12, 2022
  • Time:               1:00 PM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website: 

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant. 

Investor Contact:                                           
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-moffettnathansons-4th-annual-payments-processors-and-it-services-summit-301540894.html

SOURCE Cognizant


© PRNewswire 2022
