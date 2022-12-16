Frugal retail clients prompt Accenture warning on weak consulting business

(Adds shares, details)
Dec 16 - Accenture Plc warned that a pullback in
spending from clients who were postponing business improvement
projects, especially in retail, was hurting its consulting
business and forecast quarterly sales that could miss market
estimates.
Shares in the company fell as much as 6% on Friday.
After a pandemic-led boom, spending on IT and transformation
projects is slowing as companies prioritize projects that
deliver stronger return-on-investments in an uncertain economy.
Customers "are more and more focused on cost resilience and
many of them are having to make really hard choices," Chief
Executive Julie Sweet told a post-earnings conference call.
Sweet said Accenture's strategy and consulting business
would decline slightly in the second quarter. She added clients
were still spending on technology, cloud services and on
projects that helped cut costs, but advertising and marketing
initiatives were shrinking, and retailers had cut back majorly.
Accenture forecast revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75
billion for its second quarter ending Feb. 28. Analysts expected
$15.61 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Last month, rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
slashed its revenue and profit guidance for this year,
citing higher costs and pullback in contracts.
There will be softer demand for new consulting projects in
fiscal 2023, said Julie Sharma, equity analyst at Morningstar.
"We think generally, caution will persist – leading to
delays in decision making, and that spending will be the softest
in smaller deals over larger deals, where hitting the pause
button has more repercussions," Sharma added.
The weak outlook commentary overshadowed Accenture's
higher-than-expected revenue and earnings in the first quarter
ended Nov. 30, when sales grew 5% to $15.7 billion, surpassing
an average analysts' estimate of $15.58 billion.
Adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share beat an average
estimate of $2.91.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)