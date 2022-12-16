Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTSH   US1924461023

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION

(CTSH)
  Report
12/15
55.02 USD   -2.37%
JPMorgan Chase Downgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions to Underweight From Neutral, Adjusts PT to $62 From $61
MT
No Christmas rally this year?
MS
Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
MS
Frugal retail clients prompt Accenture warning on weak consulting business

12/16/2022
(Adds shares, details)

Dec 16 - Accenture Plc warned that a pullback in spending from clients who were postponing business improvement projects, especially in retail, was hurting its consulting business and forecast quarterly sales that could miss market estimates.

Shares in the company fell as much as 6% on Friday.

After a pandemic-led boom, spending on IT and transformation projects is slowing as companies prioritize projects that deliver stronger return-on-investments in an uncertain economy.

Customers "are more and more focused on cost resilience and many of them are having to make really hard choices," Chief Executive Julie Sweet told a post-earnings conference call.

Sweet said Accenture's strategy and consulting business would decline slightly in the second quarter. She added clients were still spending on technology, cloud services and on projects that helped cut costs, but advertising and marketing initiatives were shrinking, and retailers had cut back majorly.

Accenture forecast revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75 billion for its second quarter ending Feb. 28. Analysts expected $15.61 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Last month, rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp slashed its revenue and profit guidance for this year, citing higher costs and pullback in contracts.

There will be softer demand for new consulting projects in fiscal 2023, said Julie Sharma, equity analyst at Morningstar.

"We think generally, caution will persist – leading to delays in decision making, and that spending will be the softest in smaller deals over larger deals, where hitting the pause button has more repercussions," Sharma added.

The weak outlook commentary overshadowed Accenture's higher-than-expected revenue and earnings in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, when sales grew 5% to $15.7 billion, surpassing an average analysts' estimate of $15.58 billion.

Adjusted earnings of $3.08 per share beat an average estimate of $2.91. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE PLC -6.03% 264.265 Delayed Quote.-29.69%
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION -2.32% 55.01 Delayed Quote.-34.37%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -1.84% 216.185 Delayed Quote.-33.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 341 M - -
Net income 2022 2 313 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 28 959 M 28 959 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 349 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 56,35 $
Average target price 64,71 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian J. Humphries Chief Executive Officer & Director
Surya Gummadi President
Jan Siegmund Chief Financial Officer
Michael Patsalos-Fox Chairman
Neal Ramasamy Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION-34.37%28 959
ACCENTURE PLC-29.69%177 033
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.59%145 760
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.51%128 711
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.47%103 205
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.39%77 728