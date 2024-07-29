Unitywater and Cognizant embark on a five-year collaboration for ICT Support Managed Services for the water provider

SYDNEY and TEANECK, N.J., July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitywater, a leading water utility in Queensland, has announced a 5-year collaboration with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a global leader in technology and professional services. This relationship aims to support Unitywater's digital infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity, in alignment with its strategic ambition of healthy and thriving communities.

Unitywater sought a collaborative partner for its ICT Support Managed Services and selected Cognizant based on its proven capabilities in delivering innovative digital solutions and IT managed services, and its clear vision for enhancing operational efficiency.

Gavin Kelly, Unitywater's Head of Technology and Digital Services, stated, "We are excited to work with Cognizant, whose expertise in managed services and flexible approach align perfectly with our strategic ambition. This collaboration will enhance our ambition of healthy and thriving communities through keeping it simple and prioritizing intelligent operations that result in a better customer experience."

Rob Marchiori, Cognizant Australia Country Manager, commented, "Cognizant is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive operational excellence. Cognizant brings global capabilities and technology expertise that will support Unitywater's vision for the future. We are very much looking forward to this collaboration."

Key performance indicators for Cognizant's performance include the Net Promoter Score, which will measure internal and external customer satisfaction and the impact of Cognizant's services on Unitywater's IT users, operational efficiency, and productivity improvements.

About Unitywater

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, Unitywater provides customers in Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Noosa with high-quality, safe, and reliable water and wastewater services. We take pride in providing essential services that are economically and environmentally sustainable, delivering on our purpose of fostering healthy and thriving communities.

As a modern utility, Unitywater provides essential services to more than 800,000 members of our community and continue to support the growth in our region through an investment of $1.8 billion over the next five years to deliver critical infrastructure – all while supporting and employing over 700 people in our community.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

