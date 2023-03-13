Advanced search
    CGNT   IL0011691438

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

(CGNT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
3.410 USD   +0.29%
09:16aCOGNYTE SOFTWARE 5/1/2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
02/16Cognyte Software : Transforming European Customs Clearance with Decision Intelligence
PU
01/15Israel's Cognyte won tender to sell intercept spyware to Myanmar before coup -documents
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COGNYTE SOFTWARE 5/1/2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

03/13/2023 | 09:16am EDT
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP encourages that investors in Cognyte Software Ltd. (“Cognyte” or the “Company”) who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Cognyte ordinary shares (NASDAQ: CGNT) between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Cognyte. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is May 1, 2023.

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – June 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 1, 2023

Case information: lieffcabraser.com/securities/cognyte

Contact us: Email or text investorinfo@lchb.com or call 1-800-541-7358

The securities class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Cognyte and certain of its senior executives and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or omissions that concealed the fact that Cognyte’s business practices violated Meta Platforms Inc.’s (“Meta”) community standards and terms of services.

On December 16, 2021, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) released a “Threat Report” revealing that Cognyte and six private companies regularly collected intelligence on political dissidents, journalists, and human rights activists, among others, and manipulated its targets into revealing information about themselves or by breaking into their accounts or devices, in violation of Facebook’s community standards and Terms of Service. Meta disabled Cognyte’s ability to use its platforms, alerted security researchers, policymakers, other platforms, and individual users of its findings, issued Cease and Desist warnings, and alerted tens of thousands of individuals worldwide who were believed to be targeted in order to help them strengthen the security of their accounts. On this news, the price of Cognyte ordinary shares fell 5.11% to close at $18.00 on December 17, 2021 on elevated trading volume. The next day, Cognyte ordinary shares fell another 5.78%, to close at $16.96.

On April 5, 2022, Cognyte revealed that it was forced to change its solutions in response to the Meta Threat Report. That same day, Cognyte reported fourth quarter 2021 financial results that were well below analysts’ expectations. On this news, the price of Cognyte ordinary shares fell 31.13% to close at $8.03 per share on April 5, 2022.

On June 28, 2022, Cognyte reported disappointing financial results for the first quarter 2022 financial results. On this news, the price of Cognyte ordinary shares fell another 28.66% to close at $4.58 per share on June 28, 2022.

About Lieff Cabraser

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP, with over 120 attorneys in offices in San Francisco, New York, Nashville, and Munich, Germany, is an internationally-recognized law firm committed to advancing the rights of investors and promoting corporate responsibility. Recognized as a “Plaintiffs’ Powerhouse” by Law360, Lieff Cabraser has litigated some of the most important civil cases in the United States, and has assisted clients in recovering over $127 billion in verdicts and settlements. For over 50 years, Lieff Cabraser has remained committed to ensuring access to justice for all.


© Business Wire 2023
