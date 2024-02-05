Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell earlier today to celebrate thirty years of bringing market-leading solutions to the investigative analytics space and its third anniversary as a publicly traded company on Nasdaq.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205298392/en/

Cognyte CEO Elad Sharon (right), CFO David Abadi (center) and VP Investor Relations Dean Ridlon (left) at the Nasdaq opening bell ringing on Monday, February 5, 2024. (Photo credit: Nasdaq, Inc.)

Representing more than 1,500 Cognyte employees from around the world, CEO Elad Sharon rang the opening bell, joined by CFO David Abadi.

“For three decades, our employees - some of the brightest, most passionate and hardest-working people in the industry - have brought an unwavering commitment to our mission to help make the world a safer place with Cognyte’s investigative analytics software,” said Elad Sharon, CEO, Cognyte. “Every day, as a team, we drive to pursue excellence, innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in our industry. In more than 100 countries, Cognyte’s software helps hundreds of customers meet the world’s most pressing and growing investigation challenges, empowering them to identify, neutralize and tackle a wide variety of threats, and many different forms of crime and terror.”

The ceremony took place today at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. A video of the ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Additional videos and photos from during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq's social media channels, as well as Cognyte’s LinkedIn page.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities.

Learn more about Cognyte at www.cognyte.com.

