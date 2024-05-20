|Jerusalem
|Haifa
|Eilat
|Nazareth
|Beit Shemesh
|3 Kiryat Ha'Mada
|5 Ma'aleh Hashichrur
|The City Center
|9 Marj Ibn Amer St.
|Yigal Alon 1 St.
|Har Hotzvim Tower
|P.O.B. 5648
|P.O.B. 583
|Nazareth, 16100
|Beit Shemesh, 9906201
|Jerusalem, 914510
|Haifa, 3105502
|Eilat, 8810402
|Tel: + 972 (2) 501 8888
|Tel: + 972 (4) 860 7333
|Tel: + 972 (8) 637 5676
|Tel: + 972 (73) 399 4455
|Fax: + 972 (2) 537 4173
|Fax: + 972 (4) 867 2528
|Fax: + 972 (8) 637 1628
|Fax: + 972 (73) 399 4455
|Info-jer@deloitte.co.il
|Info-haifa@deloitte.co.il
|Info-eilat@deloitte.co.il
|Info-nazareth@deloitte.co.il
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cognyte Software Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 20:26:24 UTC.