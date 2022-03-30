Log in
    CGNT   IL0011691438

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

(CGNT)
  Report
Cognyte Software : to Announce Fourth Quarter and FY2022 Full-Year Financial Results on April 5, 2022 - Form 6-K

03/30/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Cognyte to Announce Fourth Quarter and FY2022 Full-Year Financial Results on April 5, 2022

Herzliya, Israel - March 23, 2022 - Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:30am ET to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 full-year financial results for the period ending January 31, 2022. An earnings press release will be issued prior to the conference call.

A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte's website. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at (833) 562-0165 (United States and Canada) and +1 (661) 567-1247 (International). The Conference ID is 7593488. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte's solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security. Learn more about how we empower our customers to create a safer world with Actionable Intelligence® at www.cognyte.com.

COGNYTE, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, and ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE FOR A SAFER WORLD are trademarks of Cognyte Software or its subsidiaries. Cognyte Software and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

###

Contact:
Media Relations
Amit Daniel
Cognyte Software
amit.daniel@cognyte.com

Investor Relations
Dean Ridlon
Cognyte Software
IR@cognyte.com


