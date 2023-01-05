Cognyte Software : to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Herzliya, Israel, January 5, 2023 - Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced that Elad Sharon, Cognyte's Chief Executive Officer, and David Abadi, Cognyte's Chief Financial Officer, will hold a virtual fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8:45am ET. An online, real-time webcast and replay of the virtual discussion will be available on the Investors page of our website.

We are a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software is designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations. Hundreds of government and enterprise customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security, personal safety, and various forms of criminal activity.

