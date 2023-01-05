Advanced search
    CGNT   IL0011691438

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

(CGNT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2023-01-05 pm EST
3.405 USD   +1.95%
02:18pCognyte Software : to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
PU
2022New Israel finance minister says to keep free-market policies
RE
2022Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Cognyte Software's Price Target to $3 From $6, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Cognyte Software : to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/05/2023 | 02:18pm EST
Herzliya, Israel, January 5, 2023 - Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) ("Cognyte"), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced that Elad Sharon, Cognyte's Chief Executive Officer, and David Abadi, Cognyte's Chief Financial Officer, will hold a virtual fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8:45am ET. An online, real-time webcast and replay of the virtual discussion will be available on the Investors page of our website.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

We are a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software is designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations. Hundreds of government and enterprise customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security, personal safety, and various forms of criminal activity.

###

Contact:

Investor Relations
Dean Ridlon
Cognyte Software
IR@cognyte.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cognyte Software Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 19:17:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 312 M - -
Net income 2023 -100 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,55x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 228 M 228 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 002
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
Elad Sharon Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abadi Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Bodner Non-Executive Chairman
Earl C. Shanks Independent Director
Richard N. Nottenburg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.7.40%228
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.82%15 952
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.06%7 370
KNOWBE4, INC.-0.04%4 391
DARKTRACE PLC4.10%2 328
BLACKBERRY LIMITED11.11%2 105