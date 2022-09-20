Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cognyte Software Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGNT   IL0011691438

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

(CGNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
5.200 USD   +3.79%
08:35aCognyte to Announce Second Quarter FY2023 Financial Results on September 28, 2022
BU
09/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Another Big Fed -2-
DJ
09/12DATA FUSION AND ANALYTICS FOR CHIEF INVESTIGATORS : Survey Report, August 2022
PU
Cognyte to Announce Second Quarter FY2023 Financial Results on September 28, 2022

09/20/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 8:30am ET to review its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ending July 31, 2022. An earnings press release will be issued prior to the conference call.

A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte’s website. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session need to register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software is designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security, personal safety, business continuity and various forms of criminal activity. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

COGNYTE, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, and ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE FOR A SAFER WORLD are trademarks of Cognyte Software or its subsidiaries. Cognyte Software and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 381 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 351 M 351 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 002
Free-Float 98,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,20 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Managers and Directors
Elad Sharon Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abadi Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Bodner Non-Executive Chairman
Earl C. Shanks Independent Director
Richard N. Nottenburg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.-66.82%351
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-40.42%6 750
KNOWBE4, INC.-3.36%3 895
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-35.70%3 315
DARKTRACE PLC-15.83%2 646
HANGZHOU DPTECH TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-52.07%1 205