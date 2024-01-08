Official COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. press release

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced that Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer, and David Abadi, Cognyte’s Chief Financial Officer, will hold a virtual fireside chat at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 11:45am ET. An online, real-time webcast and replay of the virtual discussion will be available on our website at https://www.cognyte.com/investors/.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize, and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

