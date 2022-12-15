Advanced search
    CGNT   IL0011691438

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

(CGNT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
2.510 USD   -7.04%
05:57pNorway sovereign wealth fund excludes firms it says may contribute to rights' violations
RE
12/12Cognyte to Announce Third Quarter FY2023 Financial Results on December 20, 2022
BU
12/05Cognyte Software : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes firms it says may contribute to rights' violations

12/15/2022 | 05:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo

(Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund on Thursday said its executive board had decided to exclude from its portfolio two firms and a subsidiary that it said held "unacceptable risk" of human rights' violations.

Israeli security and analytics software provider Cognyte Software Ltd was excluded "due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious human rights violations," it said, while Thai national energy company PTT and its unit PTT Oil and Retail Business had been excluded "due to unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to serious violations of individuals' rights in situations of war or conflict."

The statement from Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund's operator, did not elaborate on the reasoning other than to say that the decisions were based on ethics council recommendations from May and June this year. It did not mention the fund's stake in these companies.

PTT and Cognyte did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. NBIM did not respond to a request for further comment on the suspension.

The fund added that it will remove Italian company Leonardo SpA from "observation," as the reason it was placed under the criteria was "no longer grounds for observation."

Leonardo did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Ann Maria Shibu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.67% 81.38 Delayed Quote.6.25%
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. -7.04% 2.51 Delayed Quote.-82.77%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.03% 7.74 Delayed Quote.22.83%
PTT -0.79% 31.5 End-of-day quote.-17.11%
PTT OIL AND RETAIL BUSINESS -0.82% 24.1 End-of-day quote.-10.74%
WTI -1.31% 76.228 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 331 M - -
Net income 2023 -96,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,87x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 002
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cognyte Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,70 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
Managers and Directors
Elad Sharon Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abadi Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Bodner Non-Executive Chairman
Earl C. Shanks Independent Director
Richard N. Nottenburg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.-82.77%183
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.14.21%16 695
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-43.05%6 575
KNOWBE4, INC.7.89%4 367
DARKTRACE PLC-30.49%2 605
BLACKBERRY LIMITED-49.75%2 538